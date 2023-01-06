2023 European Junior Swimming Championships Headed To Belgrade

With the release of the 2023 Ligue Européenne de Natation(LEN) calendar, the host site of this year’s European Junior Swimming Championships has been revealed.

The 49th edition of the aquatic age group meet with the longest tradition in the world will be hosted in Belgrade, Serbia. Dates for the elite international event are set to span the first week of July.

2023 marks the third time that Belgrade will have hosted the event, with the 2008 and 2011 editions also having been held in the historic city.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the addition of an inaugural European U23 Swimming Championships slated for August. The U23 Championships are headed for the National Aquatic Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus.

Whereas the European Junior Swimming Championships stipulates female competitors must be between ages 14-17 and male competitors must be between 15-18, the U23 swimmers will only have to be younger than 23 at the end of this year.

The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships were held in Otopeni, Romania.

Below is the 2023 LEN European Swimming Championships calendar.

2023 LEN EUROPEAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS CALENDAR