Big Blue Swim School Closes 2022 with Accelerated Growth Across the United States

CHICAGO (January 5, 2023) — Big Blue Swim School, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry, looks back on 2022 as the year it crossed the threshold of more than half its units sold, with 230 awarded to date, and 29 in 2022. The brand’s coast-to-coast growth includes expansion from Charleston, SC, to San Diego, CA, and features the brand’s first committed locations in New York, Connecticut, and Washington.

“We are thrilled with the growth of the Big Blue brand in the last year, and we attribute it to this solid, recession-resistant business that provides families with the vital skill of learning to swim,” states Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. “We opened nine new schools this year, with 11 planned for the first half of 2023, and our franchise partners show no sign of slowing down. In fact, many of our signed deals this year were additional units sold to current franchisees, a true testament to what our team has built and the level of service it provides to our franchise partners.”

Big Blue Swim School’s franchise partners have also seen incredible growth this year, with multiple openings far exceeding pre-opening goals. Overall, Big Blue Swim Schools provided more than 750,000 lessons to children across the country in 2022, and the brand looks forward to doubling that number in 2023.

Big Blue Swim School teaches kids ages three months to 12 years to be safe, happy, and confident swimmers. Big Blue offers an unparalleled weekly swim lesson experience made more accessible and effective by professional swim instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and comfortable and convenient facilities.

“This year, we’ve put a lot of focus into our grand openings, and with such successful openings, we know we have an incredible road map to getting these more than 200 additional pools open,” says Brooke Mallick, CMO of Big Blue Swim School. “We’ve tapped into incredible partners that not only help our franchisees create a successful opening day but also ones that will continue to support them long after the doors have opened. We’re excited for what 2023 has in store for us as we work to create the best swim school in the US.”

The brand is actively looking for qualified franchise partners to develop in several other key markets across the country, including San Jose, Kansas City, Cleveland, Seattle, , Madison, and Green Bay.

To learn more about franchising with Big Blue Swim School, visit https://bigblueswimschool.com/franchising.

ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand, and pools are now open in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City, Detroit, St. Louis, Northern New Jersey, and Northern Virginia. Big Blue is currently growing through franchising with plans to have a minimum of 230 pools sold by the end of 2022. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its best-in-class consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.