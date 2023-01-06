Wisconsin’s Andrew Benson Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Andrew Benson, Wisconsin
Jr. – Newmarket, N.H. – Phillips Exeter Academy
- Scored a pair of wins, as No. 24 Wisconsin topped UC San Diego
- Posted a time of 46.56 to win the 100 IM, the second fastest time in the Big Ten and 17th fastest in the NCAA this season
- Earned a gold medal finish in the 100 Free with a time of 45.66
- Garners his second career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Jake Newmark (Dec. 7, 2022)
2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 19
S: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
F: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU
Oct. 26
S: Brendan Burns, IND
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Dominik Torok, WIS
Nov. 2
S: Charlie Clark, OSU
D: Jack Matthews, OSU
F: Tristan Jankovics, OSU
Nov. 9
S: Wyatt Davis, MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, MICH
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH
Nov. 16
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Clayton Chaplin, OSU
F: Alex Axon, OSU
Nov. 23
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH
Nov. 30
No awards
Dec. 7
S: Jake Newmark, WIS
D: Drew Bennett, MINN
F: Alberto Hernandez, MINN
Jan. 4
S: Andrew Benson, WIS