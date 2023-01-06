Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wisconsin’s Andrew Benson Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week

by SwimSwam 0

January 06th, 2023 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Andrew Benson, Wisconsin
Jr. – Newmarket, N.H. – Phillips Exeter Academy

  • Scored a pair of wins, as No. 24 Wisconsin topped UC San Diego
  • Posted a time of 46.56 to win the 100 IM, the second fastest time in the Big Ten and 17th fastest in the NCAA this season
  • Earned a gold medal finish in the 100 Free with a time of 45.66
  • Garners his second career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Jake Newmark (Dec. 7, 2022)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 19
S: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
F: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU

Oct. 26
S: Brendan Burns, IND
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Dominik Torok, WIS

Nov. 2
S: Charlie Clark, OSU
D: Jack Matthews, OSU
F: Tristan Jankovics, OSU

Nov. 9
S: Wyatt Davis, MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, MICH
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH

Nov. 16
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Clayton Chaplin, OSU
F: Alex Axon, OSU

Nov. 23
S: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Eitan Ben-Shitrit, MICH

Nov. 30
No awards

Dec. 7
S: Jake Newmark, WIS
D: Drew Bennett, MINN
F: Alberto Hernandez, MINN

Jan. 4
S: Andrew Benson, WIS

