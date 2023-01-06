Badgers’ McConagha, Wanezek Earn Big Ten Women’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten
Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Mackenzie McConagha, Wisconsin
So. – Broadlands, Va. – Briar Woods – Major: Undeclared
- Placed first in the 100 backstroke (56.02)
- Placed first in the 50 backstroke (23.68)
- Placed first in the 50 butterfly (25.29)
- Earns her first career Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Wisconsin Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Phoebe Bacon (Dec. 8, 2022)
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Abby Wanezek, Wisconsin
Fr. – Elm Grove, Wis. – Brookfield East – Major: Kinesiology
- Placed second in the 100 backstroke (57.40)
- Placed second in the 50 freestyle (23.95)
- Earns her first career Big Ten Women’s Freshman of the Week award
- Last Wisconsin Women’s Freshman of the Week: Blaire Stoneburg (Dec. 8, 2022)
2022-23 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 19
S: Maggie Love, PUR
D: Joy Zhu, MINN
F: Julia Meisner, PSU
Oct. 26
S: Anna Peplowski, IND
D: Joy Zhu, MINN
F: Kristina Paegle, IND
Nov. 2
S: Amy Fulmer, OSU & Jasmine Nocentini, NU
D: Joy Zhu, MINN
F: Hana Shimizu-Bowers, NU & Martyna Piesko, RU
Nov. 9
S: Jasmine Nocentini, NU
D: Daphne Wils, PSU
F: Blair Stoneburg, WIS
Nov. 16
S: Rachel Kimmel, RU
D: Joy Zhu, MINN
F: Ava Yablonski, MINN
Nov. 23
S: Anna Peplowski, IND
D: Sophie McAfee, PUR
F: Kristina Paegle, IND
Dec. 8
S: Phoebe Bacon, WIS
D: Joy, Zhu, MINN
F: Blair Stoneburg, WIS
Dec. 14
S: Scarlet Martin, IOWA
D: Makayla Hughbanks, IOWA
F: Sabina Kupcova, IOWA
Jan. 4
S: Mackenzie McCongaha, WIS
D: No selection
F: Abby Wanezek, WIS