Hattie Sweeps Men’s Events, Schultz Claims Spingboard Double At Georgia Diving Invite

2022 GEORGIA DIVING INVITE

January 3-5, 2023

Athens, Georgia

Diving

Results

DAY 1 RECAPS

Day 1 Winners

Women’s 3-meter: Brooke Schultz, South Carolina

Men’s 1-meter: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

Athens, Ga. – South Carolina’s divers made an impact on the first day of competition at the Georgia Diving Invitational with three divers qualifying for finals and all three earning podium placements.

The men’s squad was represented in the 1-meter competition by senior Manny Vazquez Bas and freshman Charley Bayer. Bayer placed just outside of the qualifying in 14th place with a score of 270.50, just four points away from making finals. Vazquez Bas earned his spot in the finals with a 323.25 that earned him third place.

In the finals, Vazquez Bas retained his spot in third place with a score of 323.10. His top dive of the day was his third dive which was a forward two and a half somersault 1 pike twist that earned him 67.20 points. He had an average round score of 53.85 and was just 14.15 points off from the first place finisher.

In the women’s 3-meter championship, graduate Brooke Schultz and sophomore Sophie Verzyl both advanced to the finals after placing 1st and 3rd respectively in the prelims out of a total of 42 competitors.

Both Gamecocks retained their placements in the round of finals with Schultz finishing with a score of 347.15 and Verzyl finishing with a score of 327.80.

Verzyl started the finals competition strong with a forward two and a half somersault 1 twist pike that earned her 63 points. Her highest scoring dive of the day was a back two and a half somersault pike that earned her 67.50 points.

Schultz closed out the competition strong with back-to-back dives that were on the upper side of the 60’s. Her fifth dive, a back two and a half somersault pike gained her a whopping 69 points and her final dive, a forward two and a half somersault 1 twist pike, capped off her competition with 66 points. Her average round score was 60.35. She was the only diver to have an average round score in the 60’s.

This win marks Schultz fifth 3-meter event win of the season and her tenth individual win overall.

Competition at the Georgia Diving Invitational will continue tomorrow with the women’s platform and the men’s 3-meter events. Preliminary rounds will begin at 11 a.m. and live results will be available here.

Women’s 3-meter

Prelims

1 – Schultz – 347.15

3 – Verzyl – 327.80

18 – Isenhour – 271.15

41 – Matalone – 196.40

Finals

1 – Schultz – 362.10

3 – Verzyl – 348.30

Men’s 1-meter

Prelims

3 – Vazquez Bas – 323.25

14 – Bayer – 270.50

Finals

3 – Vazquez Bas – 323.10

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie picked up his eighth event win of the season to begin the Georgia Diving Invitational on Tuesday.

Hattie led the way for the Vols, posting the top score on the 1-meter during both prelims and the finals. The Victoria, British Columbia, native recorded a mark of 337.25 during the finals to earn the victory. His performance was highlighted by a Forward 2 1/2 Somersault 1 Twist Pike that netted him a 67.20 score. Jacob Reasor also advanced to the finals, finishing eighth behind a 287.90 mark.

In the prelims, Owen Redfearn just missed out on making the finals, taking 13th with a score of 271.15. Nick Stone placed 19th behind a 240.90 effort.

On the women’s 3-meter, Grace Cable and Tanesha Lucoe both advanced to the finals out of a field of 42 divers. Cable placed 10th with a 302.80 score, while Lucoe checked in at 12th behind a 299.15 effort.

During prelims, Elle Renner narrowly missed out on advancing to the finals after finishing 13th with a 285.15 mark. Madison Reese took 15th thanks to a 283.10 score. Kara Holt (270.65), Emily Ann Wolfson (258.20) and Bailey Davenport (231.20) rounded things out for the day.

On Wednesday, the Lady Vols will compete on platform, while the Vols will take on the 3-meter. The session will begin at 11 a.m. with men’s and women’s events running concurrently. Finals will begin 15 minutes following the conclusion of the prelims session.

DAY 2 RECAPS

Day 2 Winners

Women’s Platform: Vivi Del Angel, Minnesota

Men’s 3-meter: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota freshman Vivi Del Angel was victorious on the platform Wednesday, highlighting the Golden Gophers’ performance on day two of the Georgia Diving Invitational in Athens, Ga.



A native of Veracruz, Mexico, Del Angel is making her Minnesota debut at this week’s competition. Tuesday, she finished seventh on the 3-meter in her first action for the Gophers. Wednesday, she took it to another level.



Del Angel breezed through the prelims with a score of 319.20 that was good for first place and nearly 42 points higher than second place. In the finals, she extended that gap as her score of 354.10 was over 85 points ahead of the field.



With four of her five dives scoring higher than a 65 and two above 70, including a final round of 75.20, Del Angel became the second best performer in the event in school history. Only current Minnesota diving graduate assistant Yu Zhou has had a higher score when she recorded a school-record 371.80 in 2015.



Also reaching the finals Wednesday were junior Megan Phillip and sophomore Kate LaMonica. Phillip finished seventh with a score of 226.50, while LaMonica was 10th at 218.00.



In the prelims, freshman Addie Albrecht came in 21st with her score of 196.65.



On the men’s side, freshman Drew Bennett ended the 3-meter prelims in 15th place with his score of 305.85.



Action concludes Thursday at the Georgia Diving Invitational starting at 10 a.m. CT. The men take their turn on the platform, while the women move to the 1-meter board.

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – For the second day in a row, Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie finished on top in the men’s event at the Georgia Diving Invitational, while Grace Cable recorded a new personal best on the platform on Wednesday.

On the men’s 3-meter, Hattie led the way as three Vols finished inside the top six of the event. The junior from Victoria, British Columbia won the 1-meter event yesterday and followed up that performance by throwing down a 381.50 effort to sweep the springboard events. Five of his six dives scored for more than 60 points.

Jacob Reasor and Nick Stone joined Hattie in the final. Reasor notched a 337.25 mark to take fourth, while Stone rallied from early struggles to average 60.6 points per dive on his last three attempts and finish with a 327.40 effort to come in sixth. Owen Redfearn came up just short of advancing to the finals, placing 14th overall during prelims with a score of 308.50.

Because three Vols finished inside the top six on 3-meter, all three earned spots back in the night cap for the Bulldawg Shootout, which is a knockout style event unique to the UGA Diving Invite.

On the women’s side, Cable highlighted prelims by recording a new career-best score of 277.50, which narrowly missed moving her up in the UT records from ninth. Her performance began with a strong start, nailing her first two dives for 60-plus points. In the finals, she finished fifth with a 234.55 mark.

Tanesha Lucoe was the top overall finisher for the Lady Vols, as she took third thanks to a 246.00 effort despite a pair of low-scoring dives. Her list did include an impressive Inward 2 1/2 Somersault Pike that netted her a 72.80 score. During prelims, she had the third-best mark at 270.40.

Rounding things out for UT, Elle Renner and Kara Holt also earned spots in the final. Renner posted a 229.20 score to take sixth. Holt placed ninth behind a 219.05 mark. Bailey Davenport recorded a score of 184.85 to finish 26th during prelims.

On Wednesday, the Lady Vols will compete on 1-meter, while the Vols will take on the platform. The session will begin at 11 a.m. with men’s and women’s events running concurrently. Finals will begin 15 minutes following the conclusion of the prelims session.

DAY 3 RECAPS

Day 3 Winners:

Women’s 1-meter: Brooke Schultz, South Carolina

Men’s Platform: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

Athens, Ga. – South Carolina’s divers closed out the final day of the Georgia Diving Invitational with a new school record and an event win from two of their four finalists.

“I am extremely proud of our divers performances this week,” said head diving coach Michael Wright. “This week offered an opportunity to compete prelims and finals multiple days in a row similar to what SEC Championships will be like.”

On the men’s platforms, senior Manny Vazquez Bas took down his own school record , scoring 410.15 points to take second place. The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native started off the finals strong with a forward three and a half somersault pike that earned him 76.50 points. His armstand dive also earned him high markings, gaining 73.60 points on an armstand back two somersault one and a half twist pike. Vazquez Bas closed out the competition with a back two and a half somersault one and a half twist pike that pulled in 75.20 points.

His final score of 410.15 takes down his previous school record of 403.95 that earned him bronze at the 2022 SEC Championships. Vazquez Bas had an average round score of 68.36 and finished just 4.65 points behind the first place finisher.

Freshman Charley Bayer also competed on the platforms and set his new career best score in the preliminary round with a 278.90. His score secured him a spot in the finals where he placed 12th overall out of 23 competitors.

In the women’s 1-meter competition, Brooke Schultz completed the springboard sweep, winning the event with a score of 325.45. This marks the graduate student’s fifth springboard sweep of the season. Schultz highest scoring dive of the round was a reverse two and a half somersault tuck that earned her an even 60.00 points.

Sophomore Sophie Verzyl also made the finals of the 1-meter event. The Columbia, S.C., native placed ninth in the preliminary round with a score of 261.35, but bumped her score up to 300.80 in the finals to finish fourth overall.

The Gamecocks wrapped up their trip to Athens with a total of six podium finishes, including two event wins. South Carolina had finalists in every event of the competition.

South Carolina’s divers will compete next at their senior meet dual versus Georgia on Jan. 14. Diving will begin at 10 a.m. with swimming to follow at 11 a.m. South Carolina’s swimmers will see their first action of the new year this Saturday, Jan. 7 against UNCW at noon at the Carolina Natatorium.

Women’s 1-meter

Prelims

1 – Schultz – 297.35

9 – Verzyl – 261.35

26 – Isenhour – 222.85

41 – Matalone – 172.55

Finals

8 – Isenhour – 224.75

Men’s Platform

Prelims

2 – Vazquez Bas – 391.40

11 – Bayer – 278.90

Finals

2 – Vazquez Bas – 410.15

12 – Bayer – 237.10

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics