SPIRE Academy: 2023 SPIRE Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Ages: 10-18

Recent high school graduates not currently enrolled in college are also eligible to attend. Past or current membership on a swimming team is a requirement for camp enrollment.

Dates:

August 11-13, 2023

Time:

Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm

Day 2 – 8:30am – 5pm

Day 3 – 8:30am – noon

Cost:

Boarding Option- $695 (meals included)/ Day Option: $575 (lunch only included)

Age Group:

13-18 years

Description:

Our 3-Day Swim Training Camp will incorporate all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes. Additional training focuses on starts, turns, transitions and finishes. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

Each athlete will receive/experience:

Campers can expect to improve stroke technique, efficiency and speed. Our SPIRE Performance Team will enhance your camp experience with training to improve physical strength and flexibility.

3-DAY STRENGTH TRAINING CAMP FOR SWIMMING