SPIRE Academy: 2023 SPIRE Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

SPIRE SWIM CAMPS
A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.
Ages: 10-18
Recent high school graduates not currently enrolled in college are also eligible to attend. Past or current membership on a swimming team is a requirement for camp enrollment.
Sign Up for SPIRE Swim Camps Today
3-DAY SWIM TRAINING CAMP
Dates:
- August 11-13, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Day 2 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 3 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $695 (meals included)/ Day Option: $575 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 13-18 years
Description:
Our 3-Day Swim Training Camp will incorporate all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes. Additional training focuses on starts, turns, transitions and finishes. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Campers can expect to improve stroke technique, efficiency and speed. Our SPIRE Performance Team will enhance your camp experience with training to improve physical strength and flexibility.
3-DAY STRENGTH TRAINING CAMP FOR SWIMMING
Dates:
- April 28-30, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Day 2 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 3 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $595 (meals included)/ Day Option: $450 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 13-18 years
Description:
Enhance your swimming abilities by working with the SPIRE Performance Team to create a specialized training program that will improve your speed, strength, agility, and flexibility. Our team will work with each athlete individually to assess your current performance metrics, develop your training plan, and provide reporting to use in measuring physical improvement out of the pool.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Take advantage of professional Performance Training specific to swimmers. Level up against your competition by working with our team to create a specialized training plan to improve physical skills necessary to compete at the highest levels.
3-DAY MENTAL SKILLS FOR SWIMMING CAMP
Dates:
- April 21-23, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Day 2 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 3 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $595 (meals included)/ Day Option: $450 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 13-18 years
Description:
Mastering your swimming technique and strategy in the pool is only half the battle. Mental skills play a crucial role in helping athletes reach peak potential. Our Mental Skills for Swimming Camp will help you improve in areas such as concentration, anxiety management, self-talk, goal setting, motivation, relaxation, and visualization. These mental skills will transform your mental obstacles into opportunities for success.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Improve your overall performance by building mental skill specific to swimming, gaining your competitive edge. Receive professional Sport Psychology training by the direction of SPIRE’s Director of Mental Skills and our partners at Center for Peak Performance
3-DAY SWIM STROKE CAMP
Dates:
- May 12-14, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Day 2 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 3 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $695 (meals included)/ Day Option: $575 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 10-18 years
Description:
The 3-Day Swim Stroke Camp will only focus on the four competitive swimming strokes. Swimmers will receive intensive instruction on technique, body positioning and alignment, and breathing. Each athlete will receive individual attention from the SPIRE Swimming staff comprised of outstanding coaches and instructors.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Immersive training and in-depth analysis of each swim stroke, improving your overall competitive performance in the pool.
3-DAY SWIM START & TURN CAMP
Dates:
- June 2-4, 2023
- June 23-25, 2023
- August 4-6, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Day 2 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 3 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $695 (meals included)/ Day Option: $575 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 10-18 years
Description:
The SPIRE Swim Start & Turn Camp will only focus on starts and turns with an emphasis on mastering these often-overlooked skills into a true competitive advantage in the pool. This training will benefit sprinters and long-distance swimmers alike, helping you reach top speed quickly and efficiently.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Learn to utilize starts & turns to improve your competitive advantage. Gain a better understanding of all technical aspects of these critical swimming skills.
5-DAY SWIM STROKE CAMP
Dates:
- June 11-15, 2023
- August 6-10, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Days 2-4 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 5 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $995 (meals included)/ Day Option: $700 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 10-18 years
Description:
The 5-Day Swim Stroke Camp will only focus on the four competitive swimming strokes through a combination of drills, skills, and training. Swimmers will receive intensive instruction with two daily water sessions focusing on technique, body positioning and alignment, and breathing. Each athlete will receive individual attention from the SPIRE Swimming staff comprised of outstanding coaches and instructors.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Immersive training and in-depth analysis of each swim stroke, improving your overall competitive performance in the pool.
10-DAY SWIM TRAINING CAMP
Dates:
- August 4-13, 2023
Time:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Days 2-9 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 10 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $1,850 (meals included)/ Day Option: $1,500 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 13-18 years
Description:
SPIRE’s 10-Day Swim Training Camp will incorporate daily training sessions for all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes. Additional training focuses on starts, turns, transitions and finishes. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility. This camp is for athletes with at least 2 years of year-round swimming experience.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Receive extensive training on all facets of swimming technique in addition to Performance Training, giving you advanced skill development.
2-WEEK SWIM TRAINING CAMP
Dates:
- June 9-22, 2023 (Friday arrival, Thursday departure)
Training Sessions M-F:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Days 2-13 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 14 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $2,100 (meals included)/ Day Option: $1,750 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 13-18 years
Description:
The SPIRE 2-Week Swim Training Camp is intended for year-round swimmers serious about improving stroke technique, starts & turns, and overall swimming strategy. Daily training sessions in the pool will allow our quality instructors to closely monitor each athlete for developing a personalized training plan that results in continuous improvement over 3-weeks. Our SPIRE Performance Team will implement a supplemental training program to increase strength & power, speed, and flexibility.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Take your swimming skills and physical conditioning to the next level. Experience the same training & benefits of our Academy student athletes, enhancing your performance in the pool. Campers will leave with improved technique and a Performance Training plan to give you an advantage over your competition.
3-WEEK SWIM TRAINING CAMP
Dates:
- June 2-22, 2023 (Friday arrival, Thursday departure)
Training Sessions M-F:
- Day 1 – 2pm – 8pm
- Days 2-19 – 8:30am – 5pm
- Day 20 – 8:30am – noon
Cost:
- Boarding Option- $2,995 (meals included)/ Day Option: $2,500 (lunch only included)
Age Group:
- 13-18 years
Description:
The SPIRE 3-Week Swim Training Camp is intended for year-round swimmers serious about improving stroke technique, starts & turns, and overall swimming strategy. Daily training sessions in the pool will allow our quality instructors to closely monitor each athlete for developing a personalized training plan that results in continuous improvement over 3-weeks. Our SPIRE Performance Team will implement a supplemental training program to increase strength & power, speed, and flexibility.
Each athlete will receive/experience:
Take your swimming skills and physical conditioning to the next level. Experience the same training & benefits of our Academy student athletes, enhancing your performance in the pool. Campers will leave with improved technique and a Performance Training plan to give you an advantage over your competition.