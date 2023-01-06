Future of Australian Swimming Set For Gold Coast Camp

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

The next generation of Australian swimming stars will begin the new year on the Gold Coast as a group of the country’s most promising athletes gather for the 2023 Swimming Australia National Flippers Camp, proudly supported by the City of Gold Coast.

41 athletes from around Australia have been invited to participate in the week long camp at the world class Gold Coast Aquatic Centre (GCAC) in Southport.

The camp is a key annual component of the National Flippers Program, a tailored initiative – delivered at both State and National levels – designed to prepare and nurture selected athletes, with the hope they can successfully transition to the senior team and represent Australia at international events within the next four to six years.

The program has been a proven nursery for Australian talent since its inception, with recent graduates including Flynn Southam and Lizzy Dekkers medalling in major international meets such as the Commonwealth Games and World Short Course Championships in 2022.

Swimming Australia’s General Manager – Performance Pathways, Gary Barclay, believes the camp provides the perfect stepping stone to future performance.

“We are a proud swimming nation and our consistently exceptional performances on the international stage have their foundations in camps and programs like the National Flippers squad,” Barclay said.

“The Flippers program is focussed on embedding our Dolphins culture, habits and behaviors from the outset, both in and out of the pool, to ensure as seamless a transition as possible to senior teams, empowering our athletes to perform when it matters most.”

“These annual camps are a wonderful opportunity for our young athletes to continue to develop themselves, as well as their bonds, as they take that journey together and we are grateful for the support of the City of Gold Coast to enable us to come together at a world leading high performance aquatic facility like GCAC.”

More than 40 coaches from the Flippers program will also be in attendance as the camp incorporates a three-day workshop for the next generations of mentors as well.

“It’s fantastic to see the Flippers format being hosted in our city,” said Acting Gold Coast Mayor Donna Gates.

“Post GC2018, our Games facilities continue to attract national-level competition.

“I encourage everyone to get down to poolside to watch the next Aussie Dolphins in action at GC Aquatic Centre.”

The 2023 Swimming Australia National Flippers Camp runs from January 8-15.