2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division III Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Note: A previous version of this story was published with incorrect numbers. It has been updated accordingly.

The opening session of the Division III NCAA Championships saw Denison, Kenyon and Emory set the pace on the women’s side, putting three swimmers and their 200 medley relays up into tonight’s ‘A’ finals.

Overall, Denison leads the way with nine second swims for finals, including going three up in the 500 free.

Dension also leads the men’s side with three ‘A’ final and five consolation swims, while Emory, Williams and Johns Hopkins also earned a trio of championship final appearances.

The Kenyon men notably swam the fastest time in the 200 medley relay prelims before getting disqualified for an early take-off, leaving them with just two ‘A’ final swims on Day 1. That will hurt them in the overall team race, with Kenyon expect to be in a tight battle for a top-three finish.

DAY 1 UPS/DOWNS

Women’s Up/Downs

Total 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Denison 4/5 3/0 0/3 0/2 1/0 Kenyon 4/2 0/1 1/1 2/0 1/0 Emory 4/2 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 Pomona-Pitzer 3/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 Williams 3/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 1/0 MIT 2/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 CMS 2/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 Bowdoin 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 St. Kate’s 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Tufts 1/3 1/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 Johns Hopkins 1/2 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Wheaton 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Amherst 1/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Nazareth 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Chicago 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Mary Washington 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Albion 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 NYU 0/2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 Bates 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Hope 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Colby 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Ursinus 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 UW-Stevens Point 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Middlebury 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wash U 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Men’s Up/Downs

Total 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Medley Relay Denison 3/5 0/3 1/2 1/0 1/0 Emory 3/3 1/2 0/0 1/1 1/0 Williams 3/2 1/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 Johns Hopkins 3/2 1/0 2/0 0/1 0/1 Kenyon 2/1 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 MIT 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 Wash U 2/1 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 F&M 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 Chicago 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 NYU 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 CMS 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 Bates 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 UWEC 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Calvin 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 Coast Guard 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Cal Lutheran 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Rowan 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 John Carroll 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Trinity U. 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Pomona-Pitzer 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Carnegie Mellon 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Bowdoin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Tufts 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Ursinus 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Whitworth 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Swarthmore 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 TCNJ 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scored prelims were not run due to complications within the live results page.