Women’s DI NCAA Pick ‘Em Results: Who Did SwimSwam Readers Pick to Win?

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

The time is almost upon us! In a few hours, the 2022 Women’s NCAA DI Championships will kick off in Atlanta. With the start of the meet rapidly approaching, let’s look at the results from our Pick ’em contest for the meet. You can still enter your picks in up until the start of the meet, so if you haven’t gotten yours in already, there’s still a little time.

Below, you’ll see pie charts of the results of each event, showing who are readers selected as the winner of each event. Before we get into it, there are a few notable results. Firstly, the relay results weren’t even close. Virginia is selected as the heavy favorite in 4 of the relays, including the 200 free relay, where an astonishing 99% of voters picked the Cavaliers. In the 800 free relay, Stanford is, as expected, the favorite, with 87.5% of respondents picking them to win.

Another interesting result is the women’s 100 breast, where 60.1% of respondents selected NC State’s Sophie Hansson to win. It’s not surprising that Hansson received the most votes, given she’s both the top seed and the defending champion in the event. It is, however, a little surprising she received such a high percentage of votes over Virginia’s Alexis Wenger, who finished just 0.04 seconds behind Hansson at ACCs last month, in a race where both swimmers clocked personal bests. Nonetheless, our readers appear very confident that Hansson will repeat.

In the women’s 1650 free, you might notice the highest percentage share of the vote doesn’t have a color which corresponds to a swimmer listed. That’s because Texas’ Erica Sullivan earned the highest share of votes. Sullivan is the 9th seed, so her name isn’t listed in the top 8 on the results. If anyone sees that result and is confused by it, just know that it’s Erica Sullivan who won 32.4% of the vote.

In my personal opinion, the most fascinating result is the women’s 100 free. Our readers cast the most votes towards Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh to win. If we’re just looking at the psych sheet, it doesn’t look odd, since Walsh is the top seed in the event. However, our (SwimSwam’s) pick is Michigan senior Maggie MacNeil, the defending champion in the event. MacNeil won the event with a 46.02 last year, which is 0.84 seconds faster than anyone else in the field has ever been. She’s also the 3rd-fastest performer all-time in the event.

Now, without further ado, here are the Pick ‘Em results for the winners of each event:

200 MEDLEY RELAY

800 FREE RELAY

500 FREE

200 IM

50 FREE

400 MEDLEY RELAY

400 IM

100 FLY

200 FREE

100 BREAST

100 BACK

200 FREE RELAY

1650 FREE

200 BACK

100 FREE

200 BREAST

200 FLY

400 FREE RELAY