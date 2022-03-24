2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Team Rankings Through Event 2

Texas – 74 Florida – 64 California – 61 NC State – 57 (tie) Stanford / Arizona St – 54 – Louisville – 46 Georgia – 34 Alabama – 30 Virginia Tech – 28 (tie) Harvard / Virginia – 22 – Indiana – 22 Ohio St – 18 Michigan – 14 Arizona – 12 Auburn – 6 Utah – 2

Two events into the meet and we have already down a pair of NCAA records. Florida downed the NCAA U.S. Open, and pool records in the 200 medley relay and Texas lowered their own NCAA, U.S. Open, American, and pool records in the 800 free relay.

Harvard’s Dean Farris blasted off in heat 2 of the medleys with a 20.36 backstroke leadoff, setting the Crimson off for a heat win by 1.2 seconds. In the very next heat, that eye-popping swim was bettered by both Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger and NC State’s Kacper Stokowski, who clocked a 20.08 and a 20.16, respectively. Adam Chaney led off the Florida relay in the final heat with 20.19. Seeliger, Stokowski, and Chaney all topped Ryan Murphy’s record of 20.20 and now rank first through third on the all-time list. Farris moved up to seventh. Louisville’s Nic Albiero (20.59) and Alabama’s Matthew Menke (20.60) became the 11th and 12th-fastest 50-yard backstrokers of all-time.

All told, eleven backstrokers broke 21 seconds and fully ten of the 12 fastest 50 backstroke leadoffs of all time were swum tonight.

In the breaststroke where five swimmers went under 23 seconds, Caspar Corbeau of Texas led the field with 22.55. He made up a .46 deficit to pass Florida and take over the lead at the halfway point in the final heat. That ranks him second all-time behind Max McHugh’s 20.40. Alabama’s Derek Mass (22.80) and Carles Coll Marti of Virginia Tech (22.98) were also in that final heat. USC’s Trent Pellini split 22.69 and Cal’s Liam Bell swam a 22.71 in the previous heat.

Eleven butterflyers, led by Eric Friese of Florida, cracked the 20-second barrier. Friese tied Joseph Schooling for the fastest-ever split with 19.36. Stanford’s Andrei Minakov, who had already owned the second-fastest split of 19.49, improved his time to 19.42 and now ranks third behind Schooling/Friese. NC State’s Nyls Korstanje joined the top-10 all-time with a 19.55. Michigan’s Gal Cohen (19.77) and Wesley Ng of Georgia (19.79) were also under 19.8.

Four freestyle anchor legs broke 18.5 and another three swam 18.6s. Cameron Auchinachie of Texas became the fourth-fastest anchor of all time with 18.08. Only Caeleb Dressel of Florida and USC’s Vlad Morozov have broken 18 seconds; Kristian Gkolomeev went 18-flat while at Alabama. Auchinachie now ranks fourth.

Florida’s Will Davis swam an 18.38 to hold off Auchinachie in the final heat and secure the win for the Gators. Ohio State’s Sem Andreis (18.46) and Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan (18.61) were also in that heat. Arizona State’s Grant House anchored with 18.47 to finish third in the previous heat behind Cal and NC State.

200 Medley Relay Splits

Rank School Swimmer Backstroke Split 1 Cal Bjorn Seeliger 20.08 2 NC State Kacper Stokowski 20.16 3 Florida Adam Chaney 20.19 4 Harvard Dean Farris 20.36 5 Louisville Nic Albiero 20.59 6 Alabama Matthew Menke 20.60 7 Arizona State Jack Dolan 20.64 8 Texas Anthony Grimm 20.65 9 Indiana Andrei Ungur 20.82 10 Florida St Mason Herbet 20.88 11 Stanford Leon McAlister 20.93 11 Virginia Matt Brownstead 20.93 13 Utah Bjoern Kammann 21.02 14 Auburn Gabriel Fantoni 21.04 15 Missouri Jack Dahlgren 21.15 16 Ohio State Hunter Armstrong 21.19 17 Arizona Ogi Maric 21.28 17 Virginia Tech Samuel Tornqvist 21.28 19 Tennessee Kaden Smesko 21.36 20 Georgia Tech Berke Saka 21.44 21 Michigan Nate Stoffle 21.45 21 Purdue Nicholas Sherman 21.45 23 Texas A&M Ethan Gogulski 21.55 24 Notre Dame Kaden Smesko 21.56 25 Penn State Lachlan Byrne 21.68 26 USC Vaggelis Makrygiannis 21.71 27 Northwestern Manuel Bacarizo 21.74 28 Georgia Bradley Dunham 21.94 Rank School Swimmer Breaststroke Split 1 Texas Caspar Corbeau 22.55 2 USC Trent Pellini 22.69 3 Cal Liam Bell 22.71 4 Alabama Derek Maas 22.80 5 Virginia Tech Carles Coll Marti 22.98 6 Michigan Will Chan 23.00 7 Auburn Reid Mikuta 23.06 8 Northwestern Kevin Houseman 23.07 8 Ohio State Hudson McDaniel 23.07 10 Stanford Rom Polonsky 23.10 11 Louisville Evgenii Somov 23.15 12 Georgia Tech Caio Pumputis 23.19 12 Notre Dame Josh Bottelberghe 23.19 12 Tennessee Michael Houlie 23.19 15 Florida Dillon Hillis 23.20 16 NC State Rafal Kusto 23.22 17 Virginia Noah Nicholas 23.23 18 Arizona State John Heaphy 23.31 19 Harvard Jared Simpson 23.38 20 Penn State Daniel Raisanen 23.46 20 Utah Jaek Horner 23.46 22 Texas A&M Andres Puente Bustamandres 23.62 23 Georgia Harrison Wayner 23.64 23 Purdue Braden Samuels 23.64 25 Missouri Ben Patton 23.73 26 Florida St Izaak Bastian 23.78 27 Indiana Josh Matheny 23.91 28 Arizona Seth Miller 24.02 Rank Team Swimmer Butterfly Split 1 Florida Eric Friese 19.36 2 Stanford Andrei Minakov 19.42 3 NC State Nyls Korstanje 19.55 4 Michigan Gal Cohen 19.77 5 Georgia Wesley Ng 19.79 6 Harvard Umitcan Gures 19.81 7 Arizona State Cody Bybee 19.83 8 Louisville Dalton Lowe 19.85 9 Indiana Tomer Frankel 19.88 10 Alabama Tyler Sevsvold 19.92 11 Virginia Matt King 19.94 12 Virginia Tech Antani Ivanov 20.05 13 Penn State Victor Baganha 20.06 14 Texas Alvin Jiang 20.08 14 Utah Cooper Deryk 20.08 16 Auburn Matthew Yish 20.12 16 Cal Trenton Julian 20.12 18 Tennessee Jordan Crooks 20.15 19 Missouri Danny Kovac 20.20 20 USC Alexei Sancov 20.21 21 Florida St Max McCusker 20.25 22 Ohio State Alex Quach 20.26 23 Georgia Tech Christian Ferraro 20.30 24 Texas A&M Jace Brown 20.34 25 Notre Dame Cason Wilburn 20.39 26 Northwestern Federico Burdisso 20.44 27 Purdue Ryan Hrosik 20.64 28 Arizona Tai Combs 20.84 Rank Team Swimmer Freestyle Split 1 Texas Cameron Auchinachie 18.08 2 Florida Will Davis 18.38 3 Ohio State Sem Andreis 18.46 4 Arizona State Grant House 18.47 5 Virginia Tech Youssef Ramadan 18.61 6 Notre Dame Chris Guiliano 18.62 7 Penn State William Roberson 18.65 8 Indiana Bruno Blaskovic 18.70 8 Louisville Michael Eastman 18.70 10 Alabama Jonathan Berneburg 18.72 11 Georgia Dillon Downing 18.75 12 NC State David Curtiss 18.76 13 Cal Daniel Carr 18.78 14 Arizona Marin Ercegovic 18.81 15 Harvard Raphael Marcoux 18.87 15 Texas A&M Koko Bratanov 18.87 15 Virginia August Lamb 18.87 18 Purdue Nikola Acin 18.91 19 Michigan Cameron Peel 18.92 20 Florida St Peter Varjasi 18.93 21 Stanford Jonathan Affeld 18.96 22 Tennessee Scott Scanlon 18.98 23 Northwestern Andrew Zhang 19.02 24 Auburn Logan Tirheimer 19.03 25 Utah Finn O’Haimhirgin 19.06 26 USC Nikola Miljenic 19.16 27 Missouri Kevin Hammer 19.19 28 Georgia Tech Austin Daniel 19.69

Drew Kibler put Texas out front in the final heat of 800 free relays with a 1:30.54 leadoff leg. Florida’s Kieran Smith was close on his tail with 1:30.66, and Matt Sates of Georgia was only another .12 behind Smith in the same heat. The trio were the only sub-1:31s of the 25 leadoff swimmers.

The seven fastest flat-start times of the evening came from the final heat. After Texas, Florida, and Georgia, it was Arizona State’s Grant House (1:31.01), Stanford’s Andrei Minakov (1:31.49), Cal’s Trenton Julian (1:31.57), and NC State’s Luke Miller (1:31.62).

We were expecting to see a quite a few more 1:29 rolling splits than we did this year. Only American record-holder Dean Farris of Harvard and Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, a relative newcomer to yards, broke the 1:30 barrier with their respective splits of 1:29.85 and 1:29.96, respectively. Farris swam the second leg for Harvard, taking them from fifth at the 200 to first at the 400 in heat 2, but Ohio State eventually got the heat win. Marchand took ASU from eighth to fifth in the final heat with his 1:29.9.

Luca Urlando of Georgia (1:30.58) and Luke Hobson of Texas (1:30.84) were the only two sub-1:31s.

800 Free Relay Splits