2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Texas ended Day 1 in first place, moving up from their seeds in both relays. They finished first in the 800 free relay and second in the 200 medley to lead second-place Florida by 10 points. Texas added 12 points to their projected score for Day 1, based on seed times.

Cal had an even better night, gaining 29 points with their third-place finish in the 200 medley and fourth-place finish in the 800 free relay. The Golden Bears had been seeded 12th and 8th, respectively. Harvard, who had not been seeded in the top-16 in either relay, finished ninth and 15th to pick up 22 points for the night. NC State and Virginia also outperformed their seedings by double digits.

Michigan had been seeded to finish ninth in both relays but fell to 13th and 14th, erasing 22 points from their projected score. Louisville was the #1 seed in the 200 medley relay; they placed seventh. Indiana and Ohio State were also down from their projected finishes.

Over/Under Seedings – 200 Medley Relay

Team Seeded Finals Difference Texas 30 34 4 Florida 34 40 6 Cal 10 31 21 NC State 6 31 25 Arizona State 14 26 12 Stanford 24 22 -2 Louisville 40 24 -16 Georgia 0 0 0 Alabama 28 28 0 Virginia Tech 22 14 -8 Harvard 0 18 18 Indiana 26 4 -22 Virginia 0 12 12 Ohio State 32 10 -22 Michigan 18 8 -10 Arizona 0 0 0 Auburn 0 6 6 Utah 0 2 2

Over/Under Seedings – 800 Free Relay

Team Seeded Finals Difference Texas 28 40 12 Florida 34 24 -10 Cal 22 30 8 NC State 32 26 -6 Arizona State 40 28 -12 Stanford 30 32 2 Louisville 24 22 -2 Georgia 26 34 8 Alabama 4 2 -2 Virginia Tech 10 14 4 Harvard 0 4 4 Indiana 14 18 4 Virginia 12 10 -2 Ohio State 0 8 8 Michigan 18 6 -12 Arizona 6 12 6 Auburn 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0

Day 1 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by actual score)

Team Seeded Actual Difference Texas 58 74 16 Florida 68 64 -4 Cal 32 61 29 NC State 38 57 19 Arizona State 54 54 0 Stanford 54 54 0 Louisville 64 46 -18 Georgia 26 34 8 Alabama 32 30 -2 Virginia Tech 32 28 -4 Harvard 0 22 22 Indiana 40 22 -18 Virginia 12 22 10 Ohio State 32 18 -14 Michigan 36 14 -22 Arizona 6 12 6 Auburn 0 6 6 Utah 0 2 2

Day 1 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by difference)

Team Seeded Actual Difference Cal 32 61 29 Harvard 0 22 22 NC State 38 57 19 Texas 58 74 16 Virginia 12 22 10 Georgia 26 34 8 Arizona 6 12 6 Auburn 0 6 6 Utah 0 2 2 Arizona State 54 54 0 Stanford 54 54 0 Alabama 32 30 -2 Florida 68 64 -4 Virginia Tech 32 28 -4 Ohio State 32 18 -14 Louisville 64 46 -18 Indiana 40 22 -18 Michigan 36 14 -22

Team Rankings Through Event 2