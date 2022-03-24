2022 NCAA Men’s Championships: Day 1 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
Texas ended Day 1 in first place, moving up from their seeds in both relays. They finished first in the 800 free relay and second in the 200 medley to lead second-place Florida by 10 points. Texas added 12 points to their projected score for Day 1, based on seed times.
Cal had an even better night, gaining 29 points with their third-place finish in the 200 medley and fourth-place finish in the 800 free relay. The Golden Bears had been seeded 12th and 8th, respectively. Harvard, who had not been seeded in the top-16 in either relay, finished ninth and 15th to pick up 22 points for the night. NC State and Virginia also outperformed their seedings by double digits.
Michigan had been seeded to finish ninth in both relays but fell to 13th and 14th, erasing 22 points from their projected score. Louisville was the #1 seed in the 200 medley relay; they placed seventh. Indiana and Ohio State were also down from their projected finishes.
Over/Under Seedings – 200 Medley Relay
|Team
|Seeded
|Finals
|Difference
|Texas
|30
|34
|4
|Florida
|34
|40
|6
|Cal
|10
|31
|21
|NC State
|6
|31
|25
|Arizona State
|14
|26
|12
|Stanford
|24
|22
|-2
|Louisville
|40
|24
|-16
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama
|28
|28
|0
|Virginia Tech
|22
|14
|-8
|Harvard
|0
|18
|18
|Indiana
|26
|4
|-22
|Virginia
|0
|12
|12
|Ohio State
|32
|10
|-22
|Michigan
|18
|8
|-10
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|6
|6
|Utah
|0
|2
|2
Over/Under Seedings – 800 Free Relay
|Team
|Seeded
|Finals
|Difference
|Texas
|28
|40
|12
|Florida
|34
|24
|-10
|Cal
|22
|30
|8
|NC State
|32
|26
|-6
|Arizona State
|40
|28
|-12
|Stanford
|30
|32
|2
|Louisville
|24
|22
|-2
|Georgia
|26
|34
|8
|Alabama
|4
|2
|-2
|Virginia Tech
|10
|14
|4
|Harvard
|0
|4
|4
|Indiana
|14
|18
|4
|Virginia
|12
|10
|-2
|Ohio State
|0
|8
|8
|Michigan
|18
|6
|-12
|Arizona
|6
|12
|6
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
Day 1 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by actual score)
|Team
|Seeded
|Actual
|Difference
|Texas
|58
|74
|16
|Florida
|68
|64
|-4
|Cal
|32
|61
|29
|NC State
|38
|57
|19
|Arizona State
|54
|54
|0
|Stanford
|54
|54
|0
|Louisville
|64
|46
|-18
|Georgia
|26
|34
|8
|Alabama
|32
|30
|-2
|Virginia Tech
|32
|28
|-4
|Harvard
|0
|22
|22
|Indiana
|40
|22
|-18
|Virginia
|12
|22
|10
|Ohio State
|32
|18
|-14
|Michigan
|36
|14
|-22
|Arizona
|6
|12
|6
|Auburn
|0
|6
|6
|Utah
|0
|2
|2
Day 1 Seed vs Score Daily Total (by difference)
|Team
|Seeded
|Actual
|Difference
|Cal
|32
|61
|29
|Harvard
|0
|22
|22
|NC State
|38
|57
|19
|Texas
|58
|74
|16
|Virginia
|12
|22
|10
|Georgia
|26
|34
|8
|Arizona
|6
|12
|6
|Auburn
|0
|6
|6
|Utah
|0
|2
|2
|Arizona State
|54
|54
|0
|Stanford
|54
|54
|0
|Alabama
|32
|30
|-2
|Florida
|68
|64
|-4
|Virginia Tech
|32
|28
|-4
|Ohio State
|32
|18
|-14
|Louisville
|64
|46
|-18
|Indiana
|40
|22
|-18
|Michigan
|36
|14
|-22
Team Rankings Through Event 2
- Texas – 74
- Florida – 64
- California – 61
- NC State – 57
- (tie) Stanford / Arizona St – 54
- –
- Louisville – 46
- Georgia – 34
- Alabama – 30
- Virginia Tech – 28
- (tie) Harvard / Virginia – 22
- –
- Indiana – 22
- Ohio St – 18
- Michigan – 14
- Arizona – 12
- Auburn – 6
- Utah – 2