2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.

Five main story lines – boys

Five main story lines – girls

Day 1 prelims already produced two meet records, with Erin Gemmell downing Dagny Knutson’s 2009 Junior Pan Pacs mark in the 200 free and Daniel Diehl taking a .63 bite out of Jack Conger’s 100 back record from 2012.

Gemmell will be challenged in the 200 free final by teammate Kayla Wilson and Australia’s Jamie Perkins; the trio were the only sub-2:00 swimmers this morning. In the boys’ race, Australia’s Flynn Southam will try to hold off USA’s Maximus Williamson and Rex Maurer, as all three posted 1:48s in prelims.

In the 100 back, USA’s Maggie Wanezek was the lone 1:00 swimmer in prelims, while Diehl’s 53.40 morning swim put him 1.3 seconds ahead of the second-fastest finals qualifier.

The girls’ 200 fly final will be an exciting matchup among Japan’s Airi Mutsui and USA’s Tess Howley and Alex Shackell, all of whom qualified with times ranging from 2:10.18 to 2:10.30. Shackell’s brother, Aaron Shackell, led the qualifier in the boys’ 200 fly by 1.4 seconds with his 1:56.15.

Girls 200 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022)

Podium:

Erin Gemmell, USA – 1:56.15 Jamie Perkins, Australia – 1:57.34 Kayla Wilson, USA – 1:58.42

USA’s Erin Gemmell lowered her own meet record, established in prelims this morning, by another half-second to win the girls’ 200 free in 1:56.15. Gemmell went out in 27.39 and was up by almost half a body length at the first turn. She hit the halfway point in 57.05, a tad slower than she had been in the morning. She came home in 29.8/29.2, though, beating her prelims back half by .6.

Jamie Perkins of Australia and USA’s Kayla Wilson were battling furiously for second place behind Gemmell until the final 50 meters when Perkins pulled away with a 29.67 on the last 50 meters. She ended up with 1:57.34, beating Wilson by just over 1 second.

Boys 200 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 1:42.97 – David Popovici (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:47.65 – Drew Kibler (2018)

Podium:

Flynn Southam, Australia – 1:47.11 Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:48.21 Adam Wu, Canada – 1:48.26

Girls 100 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 59.59 – Katharine Berkoff (2018)

Podium:

Maggie Wanezek, USA – 59.96 Iona Anderson, Australia – 1:00.39 Kennedy Noble, USA – 1:01.03

Boys 100 Meter Backstroke – Final

Jr World: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

Jr Pan Pac: 53.40 – Daniel Diehl (2022)

Podium:

Daniel Diehl, USA – 53.27 Josh Zuchowski, USA – 54.51 Hidekazu Takehara, JPN – 55.51

Girls 200 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.48 – Cassidy Bayer (2016)

Podium:

Boys 200 Meter Butterfly – Final

Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)

Podium:

Girls 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 8:28.01 – Leah Smith (2012)

Podium:

Boys 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 15:05.29 – Robert Finke (2016)

Podium:

Day 1 Medal Table

Team Points through Day 1