17yo Aaron Shackell Takes Down Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Fly with 1:55.81

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
BOYS 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)
Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014)
Podium:
- Aaron Shackell, USA – 1:55.81
- Thomas Heilman, USA – 1:56.52
- Ei Kamikawabata, JPN – 1:58.32
17-year-old American Aaron Shackell ripped another lifetime best en route to winning gold in the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs tonight in Honolulu. Shackell swam a massive personal best in prelims this morning, tearing to a 1:56.15, which blew away his previous best of 1:57.42. To add to the impressiveness of that swim, Shackell’s previous best was only just set at the beginning of the month when he won U.S. Junior Nationals with the 1:57.42.
The swim wouldn’t stand as Shackell’s best for more than a handful of hours, however, as he came roaring back in finals tonight with a sizzling 1:55.81, dipping under 1:56 for the first time in his young career. In addition the new personal best, Shackell also took down the Junior Pan Pacs Record in the event, which stood at 1:55.92 from American Andrew Seliskar at the 2014 Championships.
|Splits
|Aaron Shackell – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals)
|Aaron Shackell – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Prelims)
|Andrew Seliskar – 2014 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals)
|Aaron Shackell – 2022 U.S. Junior Nationals (Finals)
|50m
|26.08
|26.06
|26.62
|26.29
|100m
|55.59 (29.51)
|55.40 (29.34)
|55.97 (29.35)
|56.17 (29.88)
|150m
|1:25.47 (29.88)
|1:25.46 (30.06)
|1:25.23 (29.26)
|1:26.96 (30.79)
|200m
|1:55.81 (30.34)
|1:56.15 (30.69)
|1:55.92 (30.69)
|1:57.42 (30.46)
|FINAL TIME
|1:55.81
|1:56.15
|1:55.92
|1:57.42
Shackell’s improvement between his swims today and his performance at Junior Nationals a few weeks ago comes mostly in the back half of the race. He’s made considerable progress on the 3rd 50 of the race, getting that split down under 30 seconds tonight, after swimming a 30.06 in prelims and 30.79 at Junior Nats.
Shackell has also risen to #3 all-time in among U.S. 17-year-olds in the event with his performance tonight. He’s now the #4 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group as well.
All-Time Top 5 U.S. 17-Year-Olds – Boys LCM 200 Fly:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|1:53.84
|Luca Urlando
|2019 Pro Swim Series – Clovis
|2
|1:54.86
|Michael Phelps
|2002 Summer Nationals
|3
|1:55.81
|Aaron Shackell
|2022 Jr Pan Pacs
|4
|1:55.92
|Andrew Seliskar
|2014 Jr Pan Pacs
|5
|1:56.66
|Ilya Kharun
|2022 Summer Nationals
All-Time Top 5 U.S. 17-18 Boys LCM 200 Fly:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|1:53.84
|Luca Urlando
|2019 Pro Swim Series – Clovis
|2
|1:53.93
|Michael Phelps
|2003 World Champs
|3
|1:55.67
|Bobby Bollier
|2008 U.S. Open
|4
|1:55.81
|Aaron Shackell
|2022 Jr Pan Pacs
|5
|1:55.89
|Jack LeVant
|2018 Summer Nationals
Shackell’s will likely be a name we’ll get used to seeing this week, as he still has 3 events left, all of which he could medal in. He’s set to race in the boys 100 fly, 100 free, and 50 free as well.