2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The first night of finals from the opening stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup series in Berlin will feature 12 events, with some key names taking on tough doubles.

Among those is the American duo of Hali Flickinger and Beata Nelson, as Flickinger will take on the women’s 400 free and 200 fly and Nelson will race the women’s 50 back and 100 IM. Sweden’s Louise Hansson will race the same double as Nelson.

Flickinger, who will have just over half an hour between races, qualified second out of the prelims in the 400 free, clocking 4:05.61 to trail German Isabel Gose (4:03.01), and in the 200 fly she sits fourth (2:06.83), though just over seven-tenths back of top seed Helena Bach (2:06.11).

Nelson sits fifth in the stacked women’s 50 back field, where Canadians Ingrid Wilm (26.35) and Kylie Masse (26.49) hold the top two spots and Hansson (26.58) sits third.

In the 100 IM, Nelson qualified first by nearly eight-tenths in 58.68, followed by Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte (59.40).

On the men’s side, Matt Sates will bookend the session by racing in the first men’s event on the schedule in the 400 free, and the last race of the night in the 100 IM.

Sates won the 400 free in three of the four stops on last year’s circuit, and the only man to beat him, Danas Rapsys, will go head-to-head with him tonight.

The two men were separated by just two one-hundredths this morning, with Rapsys (3:41.51) leading the pack and Sates (3:41.53) a close second. American Kieran Smith should pose a challenge for the win as well, as he sits third in 3:42.85.

In the 100 IM, Sates comes in with the fourth seed after clocking 53.27 in the heats, with Italian sprint dynamo Thomas Ceccon leading the way in 52.63.

Other races to keep an eye on include the men’s 100 breast, where Reece Whitley (57.06) was the surprise top qualifier over Nic Fink (57.28) and Nicolo Martinenghi (58.04), and the men’s 100 fly, where Germany’s Marius Kusch (49.88) leads a field that feature five finalists from last year’s Short Course World Championships.

Back to the women’s 400 free, Siobhan Haughey will be one to watch as she returns from an injury that forced her out of the World Championships this summer, while Shaine Casas is another marquee name in the mix after qualifying first in the men’s 200 back by over a second. Casas also missed the final of the 100 IM this morning by just one one-hundredth of a second.

Women’s 400 free – final

World Record: 3:53.92, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2018

World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

Siobhan Haughey showed no signs of rust after being forced to sit out of this summer’s World Championships with an injury, as she annihilated the field in the women’s 400 freestyle and set a new national record to boot.

Haughey took over the lead from Barbora Seemanova just after the 100-meter turn and never looked back, gradually pulling away for a final time of 3:56.52, breaking her previous national record of 3:57.06 set last year in the International Swimming League (ISL).

Seemanova, who recently made the move to train in the Philippines alongside coach Luka Gabrilo, had a very impressive showing to hold on for second, clocking 4:00.15 to knock nearly two seconds off her Czech Record set last year (4:02.09).

Germany’s Isabel Gose, the winner of this event at the first two legs of the FINA World Cup last year, closed strong to take third in 4:00.19, while American Hali Flickinger was back in fourth in 4:03.01.

Men’s 400 free – final

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

Matt Sates put his back-end speed on full display in the men’s 400 freestyle, winning the event to kick off the FINA World Cup circuit as he seeks a title defense of his overall title from last year.

Sates won this event at the last three stops of the series in 2021, including breaking the World Junior Record in 3:37.92. Although he’s no longer eligible to break that mark, the 19-year-old showed improved form by dropping a blistering 3:36.30 to win the event here in Berlin, even-splitting the race with 200 splits of 1:48.11/1:48.19.

Not only does Sates lower his own personal best, he also downs the African Record of 3:36.75, set by Tunisian Ous Mellouli in 2008, and the South African Record of 3:37.91 set by Myles Brown in 2013.

American Kieran Smith had a strong swim in his FINA World Cup (finals) debut, clocking 3:37.27 to place second.

Danas Rapsys, who won this event last year in Berlin, faded down the stretch but held on for third in 3:40.36, while Marwan El Kamash set a new Egyptian Record for fourth in 3:40.94.

Women’s 50 back – final

World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021

World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012

World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021

The women’s 50 back produced an incredibly tight race with all eight finalists separated by just 43 one-hundredths of a second.

Coming out on top was Kylie Masse, the reigning world champion in the long course version of the event, as she clocked 26.15 to out-touch Canadian teammate Ingrid Wilm (26.21) at the wall.

In addition to winning the 50 back world title this summer in Budapest, Masse was also the runner-up to another Canadian, Maggie MacNeil, at last year’s SC World Championships in what remains her PB of 25.62.

Wilm was within two-tenths of her best time (26.03) for second, while the Netherlands’ Maaike de Waard rounded out the top three in 26.39.

Men’s 200 back – final

World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015

World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009

Women’s 200 fly – final

World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009

Men’s 100 fly – final

World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009

Women’s 200 breast – final

World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009

World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021

World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009

Men’s 100 breast – final

World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021

World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009

Women’s 50 free – final

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

Men’s 50 free – final

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019

World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

Women’s 100 IM – final

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

Men’s 100 IM – final