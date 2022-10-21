After Coaching Change, Therapy, Le Clos Rips 6th Fastest 100 Fly Time Of Career

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

It appears that South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos is back. After a coaching change and some therapy, Le Clos had his best swim in the race in two years on Friday.

While competing on day one of the 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Berlin, Germany, 30-year-old Le Clos put up a smoldering time of 48.58 to take gold in the men’s 100m butterfly.

He opened in 22.65 and brought it home in a super quick 25.93 to log his quickest time since 2020.

The versatile ace handily beat a stacked field tonight, one which included the reigning Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti of Switzerland, as well as Italian national record holder Matteo Rivolta and American Tom Shields. Ponti snagged silver in a new Swiss national standard of 49.38 while Rivolta also landed on the podium in 49.75. Shields settled for 4th place in 49.96.

As for Le Clos, his outing here represents the 6th fastest time of his own career, as well as the 10th fastest performance in history.

Chad Le Clos‘ Top 100 SCM Butterfly Performances

48.08 2016 48.44 2014 48.45 2020 48.50 2018 48.56 2014 48.58 2022 48.59 2014

Le Clos’ result comes after a tumultuous past couple of years as the South African has been dealing with mental health issues. He first opened up about thoughts of depression this past May, saying he was ‘was in a dark place, even after the [2020] Olympics. I was super depressed.’

He revealed more just earlier this month, detailing how in November of 2021 he ‘was absolutely rock bottom. Absolutely rock bottom. From there I got help and I started speaking regularly to someone.’

Le Clos ended up missing the first two matches of the ISL playoffs that his team, Energy Standard, competed in last year, and didn’t return to competition until November 25th.

Flashforward to 2022 and Le Clos wound up withdrawing from the 100m and 200m butterfly events and settled for 33rd in the 50m field at this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

He did rebound somewhat in Birmingham a couple of months later, collecting silver in the 200m butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Since then, Le Clos underwent a coaching change, recently joining Dirk Lange‘s Frankfurt program in his bid to compete at a fourth Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

This outfit now serves as a permanent training base for Le Clos, who previously had been bouncing around between his native country, Dubai, Turkey, the U.K., Spain, France and Monaco under the direction of coach Sonny Trigg.

Either singularly or together, the mental health assistance and new training environment seem to be doing Le Clos’ body and mind some good. We’ll see how this champion continues to progress not only through Berlin but into the next 2 legs of the World Cup, this year’s Short Course World Championships and beyond.