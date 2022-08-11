2022 European Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

The first session of the 2022 European Championships in Rome is here! This morning, we’ll see prelims heats of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×200 free relay, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 800 free. Finals of the men’s 400 IM and the relays will be swum tonight, while semifinals of the rest of the events will be swum tonight as well. Notably, the women’s 800 free final will take place tomorrow night (day 2).

Ben Proud has pulled out of the men’s 50 fly this morning, leaving Italian star Thomas Ceccon as the top seed. The World Record holder in the men’s 100 back, Ceccon also has blistering fly speed as well, and without Proud in the field, his path to Gold is a little clearer. Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo, as well as Ukraine’s Andriy Govorov, has also been under 23 seconds before and could push Ceccon, however, none of the three should have any issues advancing to semifinals this morning.

The women’s 100 free was already missing Sarah Sjostrom, the World Record holder in the event, and Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin, has scratched out of the race as well. That leaves Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen as the top seed at 53.41. This is one of the most wide open events at these Championships, and could be a golden opportunity for someone to break through in the race.

The men’s 400 IM may prove to be a bit of a stale affair this morning. There are only 18 entrants in the event, and 8 of them will advance to finals tonight. Similarly, there are 24 women in the 200 back this morning, 16 of whom will advance to semifinals. The 200 back and men’s 400 IM are both fairly open events as well, so we might see some new stars emerge.

The men’s 100 breast field doesn’t feature British superstar Adam Peaty, leaving Dutchman Arno Kamminga as far and away the favorite for Gold. Kamminga is the #2 performer all-time in the event, behind only Peaty.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018

(UKR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

MEN’S 400 IM – HEATS

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008 Olympic Games

European Record: 4:04.28, Léon Marchand (FRA) – 2022 World Championships

European Championship Record: 4:09.59, Lásló Cseh (HUN) – 2008

2020 European Champion: Ilya Borodin (RUS), 4:10.02

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, USA (2018)

European Record: 2:04.94 – Anastasia Fesikova, RUS (2009)

European Championships Record: 2:06.08 – Margherita Panziera , ITA (2021)

, ITA (2021) 2020 European Champion: Margherita Panziera, ITA – 2:06.08

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships

European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018

(GBR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: 7:39.29, Australia – 2022 Commonwealth Games

European Record: 7:45.51, Great Britain – 2009 World Championships

European Championship Record: 7:50.53, Italy – 2014

2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 7:53.15

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – HEATS

World Record: 6:58.55, United States – 2009 World Championships

European Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games

European Championship Record: 7:03.48, Russia – 2021

2020 European Champion: Russia, 7:03.48

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2016)

, USA (2016) European Record: 8:14.10 – Rebecca Adlington, GBR (2008)

European Championships Record: 8:15.54 – Jazmin Carlin, GBR (2014)

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 8:20.23

