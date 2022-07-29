2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Relay Lineups Set Up 2nd MacNeil and McKeon Battle

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

England has a fresh lineup for the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay final on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, switching their setup from prelims entirely. It will now be Lewis Edward Burras, Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean, and Tokyo Olympians Anna Hopkin and Freya Anderson, as they switched prelims anchor Abbie Wood for Anderson. They are seeded 2nd in tonight’s final about six seconds behind Australia but only .17 ahead of Canada.

Canada also did a complete changeup, putting in two-time Olympian Javier Acevedo, Josh Liendo Edwards, Rebecca Smith, and Maggie Macneil now. Smith and Macneil were part of Canada’s silver-medal-winning women’s 4×100 free relay in Tokyo. 19-year-old Liendo Edwards helped Canada set a new national record in the men’s 4×100 free relay in Tokyo.

Top seed Australia will now be anchored by two-time Olympian Emma McKeon. Their team starts off with William Xu Yang and two-time Olympian Kyle Chalmers. 18-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan will take the 3rd leg and she was on Australia’s women’s 4×100 free relay that won gold in Tokyo alongside Meg Harris and Madison Wilson who swam in prelims. This means double swims for both McKeon and MacNeil who are the top two seeds in the women’s 100 butterfly semifinal tonight. Macneil is the defending Olympic champion in that event while McKeon won bronze in Tokyo.

Wales and Singapore made smaller adjustments to their prelims relay lineups with Wales keeping leadoff Dan Jones, Rachel Sutton, and Medi Harris but switching Harris from anchor to 3rd and putting Sutton on anchor. They put in Matthew Richards on the 2nd leg. Singapore maintained half their prelims squad, Jonathan Eu Jin Tan and Jing Wen Quah, and added in Zheng Wen Quah and Ting Wen Quah.

Jersey, Scotland, and Kenya’s relay lineups are the same as prelims.

Relay Start List