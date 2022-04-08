2022 Brazil Trophy Day 4 Finals: Brazil Continues to Pepper 100 FR World Ranks

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

The men’s 100 free was everything we hoped it would be tonight at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy in Rio de Janeiro. After posting the fastest time of the morning with a 48.41, Felipe Santos was a bit off tonight, clocking a 48.79 for 3rd. Although his prelims time would stand as the fastest mark of the day, Santos finds himself on the outside looking in terms of qualifying for the World Championships team int eh 100 free.

Gabriel Santos won the race tonight, swimming a 48.64 to take 0.08 seconds off his prelims time. Coming in 2nd was Marcelo Chierighini, who swam a 48.76. Chierighini dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 48.77, qualifying as the 2nd swimmer for the World Champs roster. Vinicius Assuncao was 4th in 48.81, and will be the 4th member of the 4×100 free relay in Budapest, along with Santos, Chierighini, and Felipe Santos.

Notably, Guilherme Santos won the ‘B’ final is 48.68, which would have been good for 2nd int he ‘A’ final, plus a World Champs berth. In all, Brazil put 8 men in the top 25 in the world this year in the men’s 100 free today.

Stephanie Balduccini, 17, earned her 2nd individual title of the meet, winning the women’s 100 free tonight in 54.64. Giovanna Diamante also dipped under 55 seconds, swimming a 54.96. While neither woman hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the event, Brazil did manage to qualify a women’s 4×100 free relay for Worlds. Balduccini and Diamante will be teaming up with Ana Vieira (55.08) and Giovana Medeiros (55.47) for the relay in Budapest.

Caio Pumputis and Evandro Silva both posted great races tonight in the men’s 200 breast, swimming 2:11.12 and 2:11.62 respectively. Pumputis was out faster, splitting 1:02.68, while Silva was back at 1:03.75. Silva closed on Pumputis through the back half, but was unable to fully get back on Pumputis. Unfortunately, both men were off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 2:10.32.

Guilherme Basseto was again the only man under 25 seconds in the 50 back tonight, clocking a 24.90, just off his prelims time of 24.86. His time was still well under the FINA standard of 25.17. Gabriel Fantoni, however, came in 2nd with a 25.24, off the 25.15 he swam in the morning.

Gabrielle Assis da Silva won the women’s 200 breast, touching in 2:27.82. In the women’s 50 back, Andrea Berrino clocked a 28.64 to win the title.