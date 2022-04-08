Canadian Roster Update Day 3: Oleksiak Adds Her Name to World Champs Roster

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Only two swimmers etched their names, tentatively, on the Canadian 2022 FINA World Championships roster tonight during the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia.

As a reminder, here are the qualification rules:

Canadian World Championship and Commonwealth Games Selection Procedures

The first event of the night was the 50 fly, where Kylie Masse won the women’s race and Alexandre Perreault took the men’s. the stroke 50s (fly, back, breast) at these championships are not selection events, so now roster additions were made off the 50 fly.

Then, Sophie Angus won the women’s 100 breast in 1:07.60, a new personal best, but narrowly missed the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:07.43. Angus was well under the ‘B’ cut, however, and per the selection procedure Priority 3, she could still end up being named to the World Champs roster at a later date.

James Dergousoff won the men’s 100 breast in 1:01.30, but was well off any of the selection time standards.

The most anticipated event of the night, the women’s 200 free, saw the top 6 finishers touch under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:58.66. Leading the way was 15-year-old Summer McIntosh, who won in 1:55.39 to add a 2nd (and 3rd, if counting the 4×200 free relay) event to her World Champs lineup. McIntosh also auto qualified for Canada’s Commonwealth Games roster with the swim, dipping under Swimming Canada’s ‘A’ standard of 1:55.74.

Penny Oleksiak was 2nd in 1:57.01, earning the 2nd roster spot in the 200 free for World Champs, marking her first event qualification for the meet. Taylor Ruck and Kayla Sanchez, finishing 3rd (1:57.60) and 4th (1:57.61) will almost certainly be named to the World Champs 4×200 free relay in the event.

Ruslan Gaziev and Finlay Knox put up career bests in the men’s 200 free tonight, but both fell short of the FINA ‘A’ cut. Gaziev was well under the ‘B’ cut, and stands a decent chance of being named to the roster via a lower priority, but for now, he’s off.

PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER:

Women:

Men:

Finlay Knox – 200 IM, 100 Butterfly

Josh Liendo – 100 Butterfly

Eric Brown – 800 Freestyle

SWIMMERS QUALIFIED FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES SELECTION PRIORITY 1 (UNDER CANADIAN “A” STANDARD)

Women:

Summer McIntosh – 400 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle

Kylie Masse – 100 Backstroke

Men:

Finlay Knox – 200 IM

Josh Liendo – 100 Butterfly

SWIMMERS QUALIFIED FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES SELECTION PRIORITIES 2-4

Women:

Men: