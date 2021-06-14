Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 US Olympic Trials – Night 1 Video Roundup

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Night 1 of the 2021 US Olympic Trials did not disappoint. Among the highlights were a deva vu race in the men’s 400 IM that saw Chase Kalisz win and his UGA teammate Jay Litherland run down a competitor to touch for 2nd, a men’s 400 free that still has unanswered questions, and 2 American records set by Michael Andrew and Torri Huske.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!