2021 Men’s WAC Championships: UNLV Sweeps Day 1 Relays

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021 Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

UNLV – Las Vegas, NV (Pacific Time Zone) Diving: Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, AZ (Mountain Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Air Force men (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Day 1 Results

Team Standings (Through Day 1)

UNLV – 80 Air Force – 68 Grand Canyon/Cal Baptist – 62 – Wyoming – 56 Seattle – 52

UNLV got out to a hot start on the first night of the 2021 WAC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, winning both the 200 medley and 800 free relays. The Rebels are chasing the men’s WAC title this week after the UNLV women won the Mountain West title in epic fashion last week.

The Rebels had a close race with Air Force in the 200 medley relay. Air Force got out to the early lead thanks to a 21.32 backstroke split from Isaac Gwin, then UNLV out-split Air Force on the last 3 legs. The UNLV squad of Richard Szilagyi, Sam Willstrop, Casey McEuen, and Reece Hemmens combined for a 1:25.45, touching half a second ahead of Air Force (1:25.99).

UNLV turned around and comfortably won the 800 free relay with a 6:21.70. Vuk Celik led the Rebels off in 1:36.76, and was followed by Bryan Chavez in 1:34.77, then Christopher Mykkanen in 1:34.76, and Panos Bolanos in 1:35.41. They came in just off the WAC record of 6:20.04.