2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming off of recording the second-fastest 200 freestyle in history leading off last night’s 800 free relay, Florida junior Kieran Smith looks primed to take a run at his American and NCAA records in the 500 free on Day 2 in Columbia.

Smith won the SEC title last season in a devastating time of 4:06.32, breaking Zane Grothe‘s AR by almost a full second (4:07.25) and Townley Haas‘ NCAA mark by close to two (4:08.19). At that same meet, he led off the 800 free relay in 1:30.11, so we may see him venture into 4:05s tonight, if not lower.

This morning he’ll only be swimming in Heat 4 of 6, having been 4:11.08 earlier this season which ranks fourth in the NCAA but third in the conference. Notably, Bobby Finke is entered to swim alongside him in the fourth heat, though he was seen in a walking boot earlier in the week.

Georgia freshman Jake Magahey is the top seed in the 500 having been 4:10.48 in November, and Texas A&M senior Mark Theall holds down the second seed in 4:10.67.

The 200 IM will be headlined by defending champion Shaine Casas, who went 1:38.95 earlier this season to move to #3 all-time.

The 50 free could be one of the most wide open events of the entire meet, with the top 10 seeds separated by just over four-tenths of a second. Alabama freshman Matt King is the #1 seed at 19.26, but five guys split sub-19 anchoring the 200 medley relay on Tuesday, so we could see someone smash through the barrier today.

One swimmer to watch for is Gator freshman Adam Chaney, who is only seeded seventh but dropped almost a full second in the 50 back leading off last night’s medley relay. Chaney swam his previous best time in that event at the Auburn Fall Invitational, where he also swam his fastest-ever 50 free at 19.51, so another big drop may be in the offing.

500 FREE PRELIMS

SEC Meet Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR), 2020

(FLOR), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2020 Winner: Kieran Smith (FLOR), 4:06.32

The Florida Gators were not messing around this morning in the 500 free, qualifying five men through to the ‘A’ final, surprisingly led by sophomore Alfonso Mestre in 4:13.53.

However, it was Georgia’s Jake Magahey who asserted himself with the fastest time of the session from the final heat, putting up a very strong 4:12.39 which marks his second-fastest swim ever. The freshman came into the meet ranked second in the NCAA with his 4:10.48 from November.

Mestre, who didn’t compete at SECs last season, entered the campaign with a best time of 4:21.05, and brought it down to 4:18.14 at the Auburn Fall Invite three months ago. He chops more than four and a half seconds off that for the second seed, and he’ll be joined by several teammates in tonight’s final.

Taking second to Mestre in the penultimate heat was fellow Florida sophomore Trey Freeman, who qualifies fourth overall in 4:14.84. Freeman owns a best of 4:12.80 from the 2019 SECs, and ended up redshirting last season after undergoing knee surgery.

Gator juniors Kieran Smith (4:14.69) and Bobby Finke (4:15.22) cruised through Heat 4 to qualify third and fifth overall. It’s a positive sign for Finke, who looks to be fine after being spotted in a walking boot prior to the meet. Smith was right on where he was in the heats last year (4:14.55), while Finke was about 1.5 seconds slower.

Florida sophomore Tyler Watson, who, like Mestre, wasn’t even on the team’s SEC roster last season, dropped three and a half seconds from his best time to qualify sixth out of Heat 3 in 4:15.93. Watson had previously been a best of 4:19.47 at the Bulldog NCAA Qualifier in February of last year. Prior to the event cancellation, last season’s NCAAs required a time of 4:16.49 to earn an invite.

Rounding out the finalists is Georgia’s Andrew Abruzzo (4:15.98) and Texas A&M’s Mark Theall (4:16.52), who finished sixth and second overall last season, respectively.

200 IM PRELIMS

SEC Meet Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2020 Winner: Shaine Casas (TAMU), 1:39.91

50 FREE PRELIMS