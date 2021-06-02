2021 Mare Nostrum Canet – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET

Canet-en-Roussillon will host the second of three stops on the Mare Nostrum tour, after a field of the world’s top swimmers passed through Monte Carlo last week and will move to Barcelona later this week.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Canet-en-Roussillon.

Women’s 50 breast – Final

Top 3:

Efimova (RUS) – 30.58 Thormalm (SWE) – 31.76 Garcia (ESP) – 32.34

Yesterday’s 100 breast winner Yulia Efimova doubled up today, taking home the 50 breast in a blowout. Efimova was 30.58, about a second off her best time, but good enough to win by 1.2 seconds.

Sweden’s Klara Thormalm and Spain’s Marina Garcia joined Efimova in the top three, besting a trio of French swimmers just outside the medal range.

Men’s 50 breast – Final

Top 3:

Skagius (SWE) – 27.79 Bayer (AUT) – 28.24 Petrashov (KGZ) – 28.30

The men’s field tightened up around second place, with 2nd through 5th separated by just 0.26 seconds. Sweden’s Johannes Skagius got the win in 27.79, giving Sweden a sweep of both men’s breaststroke events so far. (Erik Persson won the 100 yesterday but didn’t swim today’s 50. Skagius was third in yesterday’s 100).

Valentin Bayer went 28.24 to win silver over that tightly-bunched field. Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov took third in 28.30, nipping Julien Valour (28.36) of France.

Women’s 50 fly – Final

Top 3:

Henique (FRA) – 25.37 Munoz (ESP) – 26.72 Thormalm (SWE) – 27.13

Things were much more spread out in the women’s 50 fly. Melanie Henique won the event in a landslide, going 25.37. That’s just a tenth off her own world-leading time of 25.2 from last December.

Almost a second and a half back was Lidon Munoz, who went 26.72 for Spain. None of yesterday’s 100 fly medalists made the top three today. Sweden’s Alma Thormalm (older sister of 50 breast silver medalist Klara) took third in 27.13.

Men’s 50 fly – Final

Top 3:

Govorov (UKR) – 23.19 Cheruti (ISR) – 23.64 le Clos (RSA) – 23.97

World record-holder Andrii Govorov took care of business to win the 50 fly, going 23.19. He was a half-second ahead of Israeli record-holder Meiron Cheruti. Neither man broke his own national record, but Govorov should move into the top 10 in this season’s world ranks.

Yesterday’s 100 fly winner Chad le Clos took third in 23.97, three-tenths ahead of the rest of the field.

Men’s 800 free – Timed finals

Top 3:

Hanfaoui (TUN) – 7:55.26 Fontaine (FRA) – 7:57.25 Zirk (EST) – 7:57.88

It was a battle of day 1 winners in the 800 free, with 400 free champ Ahmed-Ayoub Hafnaoui outlasting 200 free champ Kregor Zirk. Hafnoui was 7:55.26 for the win, about six seconds behind his time from World Juniors back in 2019.

France’s Logan Fontaine was second, passing up Zirk over the second 400. Sweden’s Victor Johansson took fourth in 7:58.05.

Women’s 400 free – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 100 back – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 100 back – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 200 breast – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 200 breast – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 200 fly – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 200 fly – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 100 free – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 100 free – Final

Top 3:

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Top 3:

Men’s 200 IM – Final

Top 3: