2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Live results

The stars will be out on night one in Kazan at the European Short Course Championships, including Olympic Medalists Florian Wellbrock (400 free), Sarah Sjostrom (50 free), Kristof Milak (50 back, 100 fly) and Simona Quadarella (800 free). Finals start at 6:30 PM local time in Kazan (11:30 AM EST).

The event lineup for tonight’s finals session will include finals for the women’s 400 IM, men’s 400 free, women’s 800 free and the men’s and women’s 4×50 free relay. Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes and Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos tied for the top seed in the women’s 400 IM this morning in 4:34.76, while Sarah Sjostrom leads the women’s 50 free after posting a quick 23.32 in the prelims, which was just .02 off her own meet record from 2017.

Russian backstroke star Kliment Kolesnikov will be the top seed in the men’s 50 back after touching first this morning in 22.85. The Italian women dominated the prelims of the 100 breast, taking the top three spots behind top seed Arianna Castiglioni, who touched first in 1:04.40. Russian Aleksandr Shchegolev took the top seed in the 100 fly with a 50.05, but Olympic silver medalist Kristof Milak is lurking after finishing 4th in the prelims.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:19.46 (2015)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE FINAL

SC Euros Record: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:33.20 (2019)

European Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

World Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE SEMI-FINAL

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.30 (2017)

(SWE) – 23.30 (2017) European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE SEMI-FINAL

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.64 (2019)

(RUS) – 22.64 (2019) European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.22 (2014)

World Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.22 (2014)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE SEMI-FINAL

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY SEMI-FINAL

SC Euros Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.93 (2009)

European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)

WOMEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY FINAL

SC Euros Record: Netherlands (2009) – 1:33.52

European Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50

World Record: Netherlands (2020) – 1:32.50

MEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY FINAL

SC Euros Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77

European Record: France (2008) – 1:20.77

World Record: United States (2018) – 1:21.80

Note: FINA did not formally recognize the 4×50 SCM World Record until 2013, so France’s 2008 team is not considered the World Record Holder despite holding the fastest time in history.