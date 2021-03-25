Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 CAA Championships To Kick Off Second Wave of NCAA Conference Meets

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

  • POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021
    • Diving Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Swimming: Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Diving: Rawstrom Natatorium, – Newark, DE (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: William & Mary men (6x) & James Madison women (3x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video
  • Championship Central

The second wave of college conference meets begins next week, with the CAA’s rescheduled event beginning in Virginia.

The William & Mary men will look for their seventh consecutive CAA title. That comes after a school year in which William & Mary announced a cut to the program, took heavy criticism, and then officially reinstated the program earlier this month.

The women of James Madison will look for their fourth consecutive title.

Here’s a look at the schedule for both women’s and men’s swimming and diving:

Friday, March 26

Women’s & Men’s Diving

(10:30 Prelims / 5:00 Finals)

  • Men’s 1-meter
  • Women’s 3-meter

Saturday, March 27

Women’s & Men’s Diving

(10:30 Prelims / 5:00 Finals)

  • Men’s 3-meter
  • Women’s 1-meter

Monday, March 29

Women’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

  • 200 free relay
  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 400 medley relay

Tuesday, March 30

Women’s Swimming

(12:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

  • 200 medley relay
  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 800 free relay

Wednesday, March 31

Women’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 400 free relay

Thursday, April 1

Men’s Swimming

(12:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

  • 200 free relay
  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 400 medley relay

Friday, April 2

Men’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

  • 200 medley relay
  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 800 free relay

Saturday, April 3

Men’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 400 free relay

