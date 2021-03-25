2021 CAA Championships To Kick Off Second Wave of NCAA Conference Meets

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women
- POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021
- Diving Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Swimming: Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Diving: Rawstrom Natatorium, – Newark, DE (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: William & Mary men (6x) & James Madison women (3x) (results)
The second wave of college conference meets begins next week, with the CAA’s rescheduled event beginning in Virginia.
The William & Mary men will look for their seventh consecutive CAA title. That comes after a school year in which William & Mary announced a cut to the program, took heavy criticism, and then officially reinstated the program earlier this month.
The women of James Madison will look for their fourth consecutive title.
Here’s a look at the schedule for both women’s and men’s swimming and diving:
Friday, March 26
Women’s & Men’s Diving
(10:30 Prelims / 5:00 Finals)
- Men’s 1-meter
- Women’s 3-meter
Saturday, March 27
Women’s & Men’s Diving
(10:30 Prelims / 5:00 Finals)
- Men’s 3-meter
- Women’s 1-meter
Monday, March 29
Women’s Swimming
(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 400 medley relay
Tuesday, March 30
Women’s Swimming
(12:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)
- 200 medley relay
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 800 free relay
Wednesday, March 31
Women’s Swimming
(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free relay
Thursday, April 1
Men’s Swimming
(12:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)
- 200 free relay
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 400 medley relay
Friday, April 2
Men’s Swimming
(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)
- 200 medley relay
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 800 free relay
Saturday, April 3
Men’s Swimming
(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free relay