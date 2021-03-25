2021 CAA Championships To Kick Off Second Wave of NCAA Conference Meets

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021 Diving Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Swimming: Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Diving: Rawstrom Natatorium, – Newark, DE (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: William & Mary men (6x) & James Madison women (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

The second wave of college conference meets begins next week, with the CAA’s rescheduled event beginning in Virginia.

The William & Mary men will look for their seventh consecutive CAA title. That comes after a school year in which William & Mary announced a cut to the program, took heavy criticism, and then officially reinstated the program earlier this month.

The women of James Madison will look for their fourth consecutive title.

Here’s a look at the schedule for both women’s and men’s swimming and diving:

Friday, March 26

Women’s & Men’s Diving

(10:30 Prelims / 5:00 Finals)

Men’s 1-meter

Women’s 3-meter

Saturday, March 27

Women’s & Men’s Diving

(10:30 Prelims / 5:00 Finals)

Men’s 3-meter

Women’s 1-meter

Monday, March 29

Women’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay

Tuesday, March 30

Women’s Swimming

(12:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

200 medley relay

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

800 free relay

Wednesday, March 31

Women’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

400 free relay

Thursday, April 1

Men’s Swimming

(12:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

200 free relay

500 free

200 IM

50 free

400 medley relay

Friday, April 2

Men’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)

200 medley relay

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

800 free relay

Saturday, April 3

Men’s Swimming

(11:10 Prelims / 7:25 Finals)