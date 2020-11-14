2020 U.S Open Friday PM Swims of the Session

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the U.S. Open happening across nine different locations, there’s a lot of swimming to keep an eye on this weekend. Here’s just a few of the big swims from this morning’s action, and if you noticed something that we didn’t mention, feel free to offer your own suggestions and analysis in the comments.

Age Group Stars

Once again, some of the biggest storylines revolve about teenagers, many of whom don’t seem to have been thrown off their game too much by any training interruptions earlier this year.

In Greensboro, 16 year-old Claire Curzan not only shattered a NAG record, but she became the 3rd-fastest US woman ever with her 56.61 in the 100 fly. Meanwhile, in Richmond, teens Torri Huske and Alex Walsh put up a pair of 57-mids. All three women were under Curzan’s previous meet record, a 57.48 from last year. This is shaping up to be a very interesting event for next summer’s Trials, to say the least.

Also in Richmond, 13 year-old Thomas Heilman followed up his stellar 50 free from this morning with an even better performance tonight, setting a 13-14 100 fly National Age Group record having only recently turned 13. 15 year-old Daniel Diehl had a couple solid performances as well, including moving to #8 in the 15-16 age group in the 100 back despite just turning 15.

Among even younger swimmers, 12 year-old Kayla Han moved to #3 all-time in the 11-12 age group in the 400 IM with her 4:58.36 in Irvine.

Other Notable Swims

Our US-focused readers may not be too familiar with the name Anna Elendt , but she made her presence known tonight by posting the top time in the women’s 100 breast, a 1:07.50. The German national is a freshman at Texas this year.

, but she made her presence known tonight by posting the top time in the women’s 100 breast, a 1:07.50. The German national is a freshman at Texas this year. UVA senior Paige Madden knocked 0.20s off of her lifetime best to take the overall fastest time in the 200 free with her 1:57.64

knocked 0.20s off of her lifetime best to take the overall fastest time in the 200 free with her 1:57.64 Luis Martinez took down Tom Shield’s meet record in the 100 fly with his time of 51.50.

took down Tom Shield’s meet record in the 100 fly with his time of 51.50. Amid frets about the US men’s breaststroke, it was nice to see veterans Andrew Wilson and Cody Miller both dip under the one minute mark, going 59.58 and 59.65.

and both dip under the one minute mark, going 59.58 and 59.65. The high school boys class of 2018 may have been the best group of 200 freestylers we’ve ever ranked, and from that group tonight Michigan’s Patrick Callan and Florida’s Kieran Smith led the way with a pair of 1:47s.

US National Team Round-Up

We’re not going to cover every swim by a US National Team member here, but we’ll mention the ones who finished near the top of the combined standings, or had otherwise notable swims. Also, USA Swimming does not seem to have published combined results for the men from last night yet.