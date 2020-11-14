Carson Foster Breaks Down First LCM Swim as a Longhorn (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM/timed finals
- Streaming Info/Races to Watch
- Meet Central – San Antonio
- Friday AM Results
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
Texas freshman Carson Foster won the 200 IM with 1:59.82. He led from start to finish, building up a 2-body length lead after the breaststroke leg, with his brother and Texas teammate Jake Foster, Jose Martinez of Aggie Swim Club, and Munzy Kabbara of Cypress Fairbanks in tow