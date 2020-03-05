Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first swimming events of the men’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships take place tonight, with swimmers competing in the 800 free relay and 400 medley relay. USC comes in with a lead as the diving events were completed last week. You can read about the current scores after diving here. Cal, the 2-time defending Pac-12 and reigning NCAA Champions, will defend their titles in both relays.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

  • Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2019, 6:07.31
  • Meet Record: Cal, 2019, 6:10.94
  • NCAA Record: Texas, 2019, 6:05.08
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18
  • 200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:34.21
  • 200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05
  • 2019 Champion: Cal – 6:10.94
  1. GOLD: Cal, 6:11.47
  2. SILVER: ASU, 6:12.17
  3. BRONZE: Arizona, 6:14.80

 

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2017, 3:01.51
  • Meet Record: Cal, 2009, 3:03.30
  • NCAA Record: Texas, 2017, 2:59.22
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:05.95
  • 100 Back 2019 NCAA Invite: 46.06
  • 100 Back ‘A’ Cut: 44.95
  • 2019 Champion: Cal, 3:04.09

 

