2020 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first swimming events of the men’s 2020 Pac-12 Championships take place tonight, with swimmers competing in the 800 free relay and 400 medley relay. USC comes in with a lead as the diving events were completed last week. You can read about the current scores after diving here. Cal, the 2-time defending Pac-12 and reigning NCAA Champions, will defend their titles in both relays.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Cal, 2019, 6:07.31

Meet Record: Cal, 2019, 6:10.94

NCAA Record: Texas, 2019, 6:05.08

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18

200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:34.21

200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 Champion: Cal – 6:10.94

GOLD: Cal, 6:11.47 SILVER: ASU, 6:12.17 BRONZE: Arizona, 6:14.80

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY