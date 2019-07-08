2019 World University Games: Day 5 Prelims Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff, and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for something around 7am EDT. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.

The 5th morning of the 2019 World University Games will feature six events, all individual, and USA swimmers hold the top seed in each of the first three events: the men’s 200 back (Austin Katz), the women’s 200 free (Gabby DeLoof), and the men’s 100 fly (Jack Saunderson). Swimmers from three different nationalities will swim in lane 4 of the final heat in each of the other free events: Italy’s Silvia Scalia (women’s 50 back), South Africa’s Michael Houlie (men’s 50 breast), and Japan’s Waka Kobori (women’s 800 free).

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol (USA), 2009

Meet Record – 1:54.13, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009

Meet Record – 1:56.71, Siobahn Haughey (HK), 2017

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record – 49.82, Michael Phelps (USA), 2009

Meet Record – 50.85, Jason Dunford (KEN), 2009

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record – 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN), 2018

Meet Record – 27.89, Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 2013

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Meet Record – 27.06, Andrea Toniato (ITA), 2015

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Prelims