2019 TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet: Watch the Women Receive their Checks (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET
- April 26, 2019
- 6:30pm ET
- Louisville, KY
- 50 free shoot-out style
- LCM
- Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
- Meet page
Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.
HOW IT WORKS
Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:
- PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
- SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
- FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
WOMEN’S FINALS
Results
- Margo Geer – 25.20
- Madison Kennedy – 25.38
- Amy Bilquist – 25.51
- Mallory Comerford – 25.52
Geer was the most consistent racer, winning all three rounds. She was 25.20 in the final, as all four women had their slowest swims in the final. Geer bags the $4,000 grand prize.
Kennedy only gained two hundredths from her semi swim, though, and she snuck ahead of Bilquist and Comerford for 2nd. Kennedy takes home $3,000, Bilquist $2,000 in her first meet post-college, and Comerford takes $1,000.
