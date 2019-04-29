2019 TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet: Watch the Women Receive their Checks (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S FINALS

Results

Geer was the most consistent racer, winning all three rounds. She was 25.20 in the final, as all four women had their slowest swims in the final. Geer bags the $4,000 grand prize.

Kennedy only gained two hundredths from her semi swim, though, and she snuck ahead of Bilquist and Comerford for 2nd. Kennedy takes home $3,000, Bilquist $2,000 in her first meet post-college, and Comerford takes $1,000.