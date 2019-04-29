Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet: Watch the Women Receive their Checks (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

  • April 26, 2019
  • 6:30pm ET
  • Louisville, KY
  • 50 free shoot-out style
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
  • Meet page

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

  1. PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  2. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  3. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S FINALS

Results

  1. Margo Geer – 25.20
  2. Madison Kennedy – 25.38
  3. Amy Bilquist – 25.51
  4. Mallory Comerford – 25.52

Geer was the most consistent racer, winning all three rounds. She was 25.20 in the final, as all four women had their slowest swims in the final. Geer bags the $4,000 grand prize.

Kennedy only gained two hundredths from her semi swim, though, and she snuck ahead of Bilquist and Comerford for 2nd. Kennedy takes home $3,000, Bilquist $2,000 in her first meet post-college, and Comerford takes $1,000.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!