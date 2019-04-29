Bruno Fratus Wins TYR Derby Pro After 2nd Shoulder Surgery (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S FINALS

Results

Fratus, like Geer, was consistent through the three rounds. He won the grand prize of $4,000 with a time of 22.16 in the final.

Michael Chadwick was 22.41 to take 2nd, with Khalafalla (22.49), Shioura (22.52), and Held (22.55) bunched up. Held, unfortunately, won’t win any prize money.