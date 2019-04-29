Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bruno Fratus Wins TYR Derby Pro After 2nd Shoulder Surgery (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

  • April 26, 2019
  • 6:30pm ET
  • Louisville, KY
  • 50 free shoot-out style
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
  • Meet page

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

  1. PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  2. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  3. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S FINALS

Results

  1. Bruno Fratus – 22.16
  2. Michael Chadwick – 22.41
  3. Ali Khalafalla – 22.49
  4. Shinri Shioura – 22.52
  5. Ryan Held – 22.55

Fratus, like Geer, was consistent through the three rounds. He won the grand prize of $4,000 with a time of 22.16 in the final.

Michael Chadwick was 22.41 to take 2nd, with Khalafalla (22.49), Shioura (22.52), and Held (22.55) bunched up. Held, unfortunately, won’t win any prize money.

