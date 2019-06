Confident and Focused, Simone Manuel Is Zeroing In On the World Championships “I’ve been faster in-season in my events than I was last year and training’s been going really well, so I’m pretty confident with how I’ll swim at Worlds.”

2019 Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions: Night 2 Photo Vault Caeleb Dressel shocked many this morning with big-time swim in the 100 Free, dipping under the 48-second barrier, and adding to that with a 47.90 finals time.