2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The highlight of the Friday finals session in Clovis goes to Luca Urlando‘s record-breaking win in the men’s 200 fly. Urlando took his second fly victory of the weekend with a lifetime best time of 1:53.84. Not only was that a new PSS record, but it also took down Michael Phelps‘ 17-18 NAG from 2003. While remaining the 3rd-fastest time in the world in 2019, Urlando has now become the #3 all-time American performer and #11 all-time world performer in the event.

Also moving up in the age rankings was 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden, who took her first PSS win of the season in the women’s 100 back. Stadden won the event in a barrier-breaking lifetime best of 59.71. Stadden is now the 4th-fastest 15-16 swimmer and 8th-fastest 18&U swimmer in history.

In the men’s 200 breast, the top 3 swimmers have all moved into the top 10 American times this year. Winner Daniel Roy is now the 5th-fastest American with his winning time of 2:10.43. Runner-up AJ Pouch swam a lifetime best of 2:11.06 to rank 6th in the US this year. 30-year-old Brandon Fischer and last night’s 100 breast champ smashed another lifetime best with his 3rd-place time of 2:11.91, now #9 in the US.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Cammile Adams, 2012 – 2:06.76

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:14.59

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Li Zhuhao, 2017 – 1:55.29

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.19

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 24.17

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 25.99

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Nathan Adrian, 2015 – 21.56

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 23.19

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Olivia Smoliga, 2019 – 58.73

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:02.69

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer, 2016 – 52.40

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 56.59

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor, 2019 – 2:20.77

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Andrew Wilson, 2018 – 2:08.95

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Farida Osman, 2019 – 25.65

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Matt Targett, 2012 – 23.11

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018 – 3:57.94

2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL