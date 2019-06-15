Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The highlight of the Friday finals session in Clovis goes to Luca Urlando‘s record-breaking win in the men’s 200 fly. Urlando took his second fly victory of the weekend with a lifetime best time of 1:53.84. Not only was that a new PSS record, but it also took down Michael Phelps‘ 17-18 NAG from 2003. While remaining the 3rd-fastest time in the world in 2019, Urlando has now become the #3 all-time American performer and #11 all-time world performer in the event.

Also moving up in the age rankings was 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden, who took her first PSS win of the season in the women’s 100 back. Stadden won the event in a barrier-breaking lifetime best of 59.71. Stadden is now the 4th-fastest 15-16 swimmer and 8th-fastest 18&U swimmer in history.

In the men’s 200 breast, the top 3 swimmers have all moved into the top 10 American times this year. Winner Daniel Roy is now the 5th-fastest American with his winning time of 2:10.43. Runner-up AJ Pouch swam a lifetime best of 2:11.06 to rank 6th in the US this year. 30-year-old Brandon Fischer and last night’s 100 breast champ smashed another lifetime best with his 3rd-place time of 2:11.91, now #9 in the US.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Cammile Adams, 2012 – 2:06.76
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:14.59
  1. Kelsi Dahlia, CARD, 2:10.69
  2. Remedy Rule, UT, 2:11.56
  3. Lauren Case, UT, 2:12.13

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Li Zhuhao, 2017 – 1:55.29
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.19
  1. Luca Urlando, DART, 1:53.84
  2. Justin Wright, FORD, 1:58.61
  3. Ben Miller, TTSC, 2:00.41

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 24.17
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 25.99
  1. Catie Deloof, UN, 24.99
  2. Julie Meynen, FLNS, 25.08
  3. Mallory Comerford, UOFL, 25.21

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Nathan Adrian, 2015 – 21.56
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 23.19
  1. Bradley Tandy, PSC, 22.17
  2. Michael Chadwick, TE, 22.28
  3. Gabe Castano, MEX, 22.35

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Olivia Smoliga, 2019 – 58.73
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:02.69
  1. Isabelle Stadden, AQJT, 59.71
  2. Ali Deloof, TE, 1:00.59
  3. Catie Deloof, UN, 1:01.60

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer, 2016 – 52.40
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 56.59
  1. Matt Grevers, FORD, 53.59
  2. Justin Ress, WOLF, 54.25
  3. Markus Thormeyer, HPVC, 54.50

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor, 2019 – 2:20.77
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:33.29
  1. Sydney Pickrem, UN, 2:25.52
  2. Melissa Rodriguez, MEX, 2:25.54
  3. Esther Gonzalez Medina, MEX, 2:29.44

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Andrew Wilson, 2018 – 2:08.95
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:17.89
  1. Daniel Roy, ALTO, 2:10.43
  2. AJ Pouch, TRA, 2:11.06
  3. Brandon Fischer, LAC, 2:11.91

WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Farida Osman, 2019 – 25.65
  1. Kendyl Stewart, TE, 26.35
  2. Kelsi Dahlia, CARD, 26.38
  3. Louise Hansson, TROJ, 26.54

MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Matt Targett, 2012 – 23.11
  1. Peter Holoda, PSC, 23.78
  2. Giles Smith, PSC, 23.95
  3. Ryan Coetzee, TNAQ, 24.14

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018 – 3:57.94
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:16.89
  1. Erica Sullivan, SAND, 4:10.36
  2. Evie Pfeifer, UT, 4:11.77
  3. Claire Tuggle, CLOV, 4:14.77

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Sun Yang, 2016 – 3:43.55
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 3:57.29
  1. Trey Freeman, BAY, 3:49.16
  2. Akaram Mahmoud, EGY, 3:53.94
  3. Chris Wieser, DART, 3:54.81

