2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 3 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- June 12-15, 2019
- Clovis, CA
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheet
- Live stream
- Live results
The highlight of the Friday finals session in Clovis goes to Luca Urlando‘s record-breaking win in the men’s 200 fly. Urlando took his second fly victory of the weekend with a lifetime best time of 1:53.84. Not only was that a new PSS record, but it also took down Michael Phelps‘ 17-18 NAG from 2003. While remaining the 3rd-fastest time in the world in 2019, Urlando has now become the #3 all-time American performer and #11 all-time world performer in the event.
Also moving up in the age rankings was 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden, who took her first PSS win of the season in the women’s 100 back. Stadden won the event in a barrier-breaking lifetime best of 59.71. Stadden is now the 4th-fastest 15-16 swimmer and 8th-fastest 18&U swimmer in history.
In the men’s 200 breast, the top 3 swimmers have all moved into the top 10 American times this year. Winner Daniel Roy is now the 5th-fastest American with his winning time of 2:10.43. Runner-up AJ Pouch swam a lifetime best of 2:11.06 to rank 6th in the US this year. 30-year-old Brandon Fischer and last night’s 100 breast champ smashed another lifetime best with his 3rd-place time of 2:11.91, now #9 in the US.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Cammile Adams, 2012 – 2:06.76
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:14.59
- Kelsi Dahlia, CARD, 2:10.69
- Remedy Rule, UT, 2:11.56
- Lauren Case, UT, 2:12.13
MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
Pro Swim Series Record: Li Zhuhao, 2017 – 1:55.29
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.19
- Luca Urlando, DART, 1:53.84
- Justin Wright, FORD, 1:58.61
- Ben Miller, TTSC, 2:00.41
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 – 24.17
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 25.99
- Catie Deloof, UN, 24.99
- Julie Meynen, FLNS, 25.08
- Mallory Comerford, UOFL, 25.21
MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Nathan Adrian, 2015 – 21.56
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 23.19
- Bradley Tandy, PSC, 22.17
- Michael Chadwick, TE, 22.28
- Gabe Castano, MEX, 22.35
WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Olivia Smoliga, 2019 – 58.73
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 1:02.69
- Isabelle Stadden, AQJT, 59.71
- Ali Deloof, TE, 1:00.59
- Catie Deloof, UN, 1:01.60
MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer, 2016 – 52.40
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 56.59
- Matt Grevers, FORD, 53.59
- Justin Ress, WOLF, 54.25
- Markus Thormeyer, HPVC, 54.50
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor, 2019 – 2:20.77
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:33.29
- Sydney Pickrem, UN, 2:25.52
- Melissa Rodriguez, MEX, 2:25.54
- Esther Gonzalez Medina, MEX, 2:29.44
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Andrew Wilson, 2018 – 2:08.95
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:17.89
- Daniel Roy, ALTO, 2:10.43
- AJ Pouch, TRA, 2:11.06
- Brandon Fischer, LAC, 2:11.91
WOMEN’S 50 FLY FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Farida Osman, 2019 – 25.65
- Kendyl Stewart, TE, 26.35
- Kelsi Dahlia, CARD, 26.38
- Louise Hansson, TROJ, 26.54
MEN’S 50 FLY FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Matt Targett, 2012 – 23.11
- Peter Holoda, PSC, 23.78
- Giles Smith, PSC, 23.95
- Ryan Coetzee, TNAQ, 24.14
WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018 – 3:57.94
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 4:16.89
- Erica Sullivan, SAND, 4:10.36
- Evie Pfeifer, UT, 4:11.77
- Claire Tuggle, CLOV, 4:14.77
MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL
- Pro Swim Series Record: Sun Yang, 2016 – 3:43.55
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 3:57.29
- Trey Freeman, BAY, 3:49.16
- Akaram Mahmoud, EGY, 3:53.94
- Chris Wieser, DART, 3:54.81
