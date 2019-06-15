Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Luca Urlando Topple Legendary Phelps 200 Fly NAG (Race Video)

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Li Zhuhao, 2017 – 1:55.29
  • 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.19
  1. Luca Urlando, DART, 1:53.84
  2. Justin Wright, FORD, 1:58.61
  3. Ben Miller, TTSC, 2:00.41

17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando produced an absolutely incredible performance in the men’s 200 fly final, soaring to the win by close to five seconds in a new boys 17-18 National Age Group Record of 1:53.84.

The swim lowers an iconic record that had stood since 2003 – Michael Phelps clocked a 1:53.93 in the semi-finals at the 2003 World Championships. Urlando is now the third fastest American in history, only trailing Phelps (1:51.51 – WR) and Tyler Clary (1:53.64), and is 11th all-time.

His previous best time was 1:54.35, done in May at the Mel Zajac International meet in Vancouver. He is now the #3 ranked swimmer in the world this year.

2018 U.S. National Champ Justin Wright was the runner-up in 1:58.61, just off his season-best of 1:57.93.

Steve Nolan

comment image

Vote Up330Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Justin Wright

😯😧

Vote Up240Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
PACFAN

Hahahaha I’m so glad someone made it because I was gonna have to learn how to 😂😂

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Taa

Shaving the beard has got to be worth at least 4-5 seconds

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
Wild Bill

Wow!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Wild Bill

He will only get stronger and faster!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago

