Watch Luca Urlando Topple Legendary Phelps 200 Fly NAG (Race Video)

Originally reported by James Sutherland
MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL
Pro Swim Series Record: Li Zhuhao, 2017 – 1:55.29
- 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial cut: 2:01.19
- Luca Urlando, DART, 1:53.84
- Justin Wright, FORD, 1:58.61
- Ben Miller, TTSC, 2:00.41
17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando produced an absolutely incredible performance in the men’s 200 fly final, soaring to the win by close to five seconds in a new boys 17-18 National Age Group Record of 1:53.84.
The swim lowers an iconic record that had stood since 2003 – Michael Phelps clocked a 1:53.93 in the semi-finals at the 2003 World Championships. Urlando is now the third fastest American in history, only trailing Phelps (1:51.51 – WR) and Tyler Clary (1:53.64), and is 11th all-time.
His previous best time was 1:54.35, done in May at the Mel Zajac International meet in Vancouver. He is now the #3 ranked swimmer in the world this year.
2018 U.S. National Champ Justin Wright was the runner-up in 1:58.61, just off his season-best of 1:57.93.
