Isabelle Stadden Becomes 6th American Woman Under 1:00 in 100 Back by 16

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

16-year old Isabelle Stadden broke a minute in the women’s 100 long course meter backstroke on Friday at the 2019 Clovis Pro Swim Series, which marks the first time that she’s been under that symbolic barrier in the event.

Her 59.71 to win in the final moves her up to 4th-place on the all-time rankings in the event. That jumps her 1 spot ahead of Rachel Bootsma, who in 2009, while training with the same Aquajets team in Minneapolis where Stadden currently swims, was a 59.77.

Stadden’s previous best time coming into the meet was a 1:00.06 from the 2018 Irish Open Championships in April of that year, where she was competing as part of the NCSA Junior National travel squad. She wound up just missing that time, by .01 seconds, at US Summer Nationals, when she won the B final.

Top 5 All-Time, American 15-16 Girls, 100 LCM Backstroke

Regan Smith, 2018 – 58.83 Phoebe Bacon, 2018 – 59.12 Missy Franklin, 2011 – 59.18 Isabelle Stadden, 2019 – 59.71 Rachel Bootsma, 2009 – 59.77

She also moves up to 17th-place all-time among American women in the event at any age.

Stadden is a member of the American team that will race at the Pan American Games later this summer.

Stadden, who is a part of the high school class of 2020 (rising seniors), is the #4 ranked swimmer in her grade, and is verbally committed to Cal.