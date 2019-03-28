Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAAs: Texas Scores Two Divers, IU One on 1-Meter

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas put two divers into the top 8 on the 1-meter board, though last year’s 10th-place finisher missed scoring. And Indiana will score one in the A final, though their 11th-place finisher from last year also missed scoring.

1-Meter Diving – Prelims

Top 16 Qualifiers:

  1. Colin Zeng, Tennessee – 392.35
  2. James Connor, Indiana – 382.25
  3. Briadam Herrera, Miami – 356.35
  4. Sam Thornton, Texas A&M – 349.75
  5. Grayson Campbell, Texas – 340.85
  6. Jordan Windle, Texas – 332.60
  7. Hector Garcia, Penn State -331.20
  8. Nathaniel Hernandez, Duke -320.90
  9. Juan Hernandez, LSU – 318.50
  10. Bradley Buchter, Navy -318.05
  11. Evan Moretti, Duke – 317.55
  12. Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 316.70
  13. Joshua Davidson, Florida State – 315.70
  14. Sebastian Masterton, Kentucky – 314.25
  15. Greg Duncan, Purdue – 310.15
  16. Kyle Goodwin, Missouri -309.35

Tennessee’s Colin Zeng qualified first, passing up Indiana’s James Connor over the course of the six-dive prelims. Scores will reset for tonight’s final, with the top 8 locked into the top 8 positions regardless of score. Divers 9 through 16 will compete for 9th through 16th place later on this afternoon.

In the team scoring battle, Texas will get big points out of Grayson Campbell (5th today) Jordan Windle (6th). Windle was 5th last year on 1-meter and Campbell 8th. But Jacob Cornish (10th last year) won’t score after tumbling to 26th.

Indiana, meanwhile, has Connor returning from his 3rd place finish last year. But Andrew Capobianco (11th as a freshman) won’t score after falling to 24th.

Meanwhile, Cal almost pulled a diving scorer, a rare feat for that program. Connor Callahan was running in the top 8 early, but faded over his last couple dives and wound up 18th.

If the Texas and Indiana divers hold their spots tonight, they’d score 27 points (Texas) and 17 points (Indiana) tonight.

Other teams scoring multiple divers: Duke (qualifying 8th and 11th) and Tennessee (1st and 12th).

Connor, Zeng, Windle, Campbell, and Texas A&M’s Sam Thornton will reprise their A final appearances from last year. LSU’s Juan Hernandez, 7th last year, just missed out on a return trip, winding up 9th in prelims.

1-Meter Diving – Consolation Finals

Finishers:

  • 9th: Juan Hernandez, LSU – 362.20
  • 10th: Greg Duncan, Purdue – 343.85
  • 11th: Evan Moretti, Duke – 340.25
  • 12th: Sebastian Masterton, Kentucky – 335.35
  • 13th: Bradley Buchter, Virginia Tech – 314.90
  • 14th: Joshua Davidson, Florida State – 307.15
  • 15th: Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 304.85
  • 16th: Kyle Goodwin, Missouri – 276.95

LSU’s Juan Hernandez was the class of the B final. Last year’s 7th-place finisher dominated consols, scoring 362.20 to win by almost 20 points over the field.

Purdue’s Greg Duncan, a transfer from UNC, was 10th in 343.85, just edging Duke’s Evan Moretti by about three.

Kentucky’s Sebastian Masterton wasn’t far behind those two, scoring 335.35. From there, it was a pretty steep dropoff towards the final four divers.

Team Scores

Team B final points Projected A final points
Projected Diving Score
Texas 27 27
Tennessee 2 20 22
Duke 6 11 17
Indiana 17 17
Miami 16 16
Texas A&M 15 15
Penn State 12 12
LSU 9 9
Purdue 7 7
Kentucky 5 5
Navy 4 4
Florida State 3 3
Missouri 1 1

16
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
12 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
leo

time to decouple these two different sports

Vote Up12-26Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Longhorn

If and when that happens, we will act accordingly, until then, Texas will invest and support the divers as they have earned their spots on the team. Let’s not forget, Texas SWIMMING qualified 20 swimmers! But We respect our divers. Hook ‘em horns!

Vote Up37-3Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Swammer

I guess Track & Field should should only include track, or we should just take kickers out of football? It’s part of the game, Texas understands where to invest and capitalizes on it every year. It’s no secret. It’s called Swimming & Diving.

Vote Up22-3Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

It’s really not, tho. There’s no decathlon-style event that combines a 100 fly and the 1m springboard.

Vote Up9-18Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Longhorn

Tell that to the Texas swimmers who qualified but are not swimming due to this sport IS in fact Swimming AND Diving. And we will win this championship again. #5peat

Vote Up9-4Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Becky D

There are men’s swimming and diving programs across the country in peril of being shut down, and your suggestion is to cut one of the ropes. Nice.

Vote Up14-3Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
mike in dallas

I thought we had a belly full of this “de-coupling” fantasy last year from the Cal cohort.
I guess this silly idea just never dies; Swimming & Diving — or DIVING & Swimming. . . .

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
bill till

Not sure I understand the emotional reaction you got from the crowd for your comment. But the only thing these two sports have in common is a pool. You don’t see swimming and water polo. I have never seen a swimmer jump off a diving board, or a diver swim a set. They are two different sports, the combination is odd. No other sport is combined with a different sport in this way, that I am aware of.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
JudgeNot

I think that’d be the death of collegiate diving. And while I never did it, and don’t always understand it, I recognize it for what it is – a beautiful sport that I’d hate to see go.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Longhorn

Way to go Longhorn divers!

Vote Up19-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
JP input is too short

Wow. Texas putting more up than Indiana is kind of unexpected.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Jared Anderson

Not necessarily in this event. Texas scored 3 divers on 1-meter last year and returned all 3. IU scored 3 but only returned 2, graduating their NCAA champ

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
mike in dallas

Did Steele Johnson have injuries + turn pro recently?
Wasn’t he from Indiana? Or am I just mis-remembering.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Wow

Purdue
Turned pro

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
IU Swammer

He’s from Purdue. But got injured near the end of the dual meet season and decided to turn pro.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!