2019 Men’s NCAAs: Texas Scores Two Divers, IU One on 1-Meter

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Texas put two divers into the top 8 on the 1-meter board, though last year’s 10th-place finisher missed scoring. And Indiana will score one in the A final, though their 11th-place finisher from last year also missed scoring.

1-Meter Diving – Prelims

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Tennessee’s Colin Zeng qualified first, passing up Indiana’s James Connor over the course of the six-dive prelims. Scores will reset for tonight’s final, with the top 8 locked into the top 8 positions regardless of score. Divers 9 through 16 will compete for 9th through 16th place later on this afternoon.

In the team scoring battle, Texas will get big points out of Grayson Campbell (5th today) Jordan Windle (6th). Windle was 5th last year on 1-meter and Campbell 8th. But Jacob Cornish (10th last year) won’t score after tumbling to 26th.

Indiana, meanwhile, has Connor returning from his 3rd place finish last year. But Andrew Capobianco (11th as a freshman) won’t score after falling to 24th.

Meanwhile, Cal almost pulled a diving scorer, a rare feat for that program. Connor Callahan was running in the top 8 early, but faded over his last couple dives and wound up 18th.

If the Texas and Indiana divers hold their spots tonight, they’d score 27 points (Texas) and 17 points (Indiana) tonight.

Other teams scoring multiple divers: Duke (qualifying 8th and 11th) and Tennessee (1st and 12th).

Connor, Zeng, Windle, Campbell, and Texas A&M’s Sam Thornton will reprise their A final appearances from last year. LSU’s Juan Hernandez, 7th last year, just missed out on a return trip, winding up 9th in prelims.

1-Meter Diving – Consolation Finals

Finishers:

9th: Juan Hernandez, LSU – 362.20

10th: Greg Duncan, Purdue – 343.85

11th: Evan Moretti, Duke – 340.25

12th: Sebastian Masterton, Kentucky – 335.35

13th: Bradley Buchter, Virginia Tech – 314.90

14th: Joshua Davidson, Florida State – 307.15

15th: Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 304.85

16th: Kyle Goodwin, Missouri – 276.95

LSU’s Juan Hernandez was the class of the B final. Last year’s 7th-place finisher dominated consols, scoring 362.20 to win by almost 20 points over the field.

Purdue’s Greg Duncan, a transfer from UNC, was 10th in 343.85, just edging Duke’s Evan Moretti by about three.

Kentucky’s Sebastian Masterton wasn’t far behind those two, scoring 335.35. From there, it was a pretty steep dropoff towards the final four divers.

