2019 Men’s NCAAs: Texas Scores Two Divers, IU One on 1-Meter

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Texas put two divers into the top 8 on the 1-meter board, though last year’s 10th-place finisher missed scoring. And Indiana will score one in the A final, though their 11th-place finisher from last year also missed scoring.
1-Meter Diving – Prelims
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Colin Zeng, Tennessee – 392.35
- James Connor, Indiana – 382.25
- Briadam Herrera, Miami – 356.35
- Sam Thornton, Texas A&M – 349.75
- Grayson Campbell, Texas – 340.85
- Jordan Windle, Texas – 332.60
- Hector Garcia, Penn State -331.20
- Nathaniel Hernandez, Duke -320.90
- Juan Hernandez, LSU – 318.50
- Bradley Buchter, Navy -318.05
- Evan Moretti, Duke – 317.55
- Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 316.70
- Joshua Davidson, Florida State – 315.70
- Sebastian Masterton, Kentucky – 314.25
- Greg Duncan, Purdue – 310.15
- Kyle Goodwin, Missouri -309.35
Tennessee’s Colin Zeng qualified first, passing up Indiana’s James Connor over the course of the six-dive prelims. Scores will reset for tonight’s final, with the top 8 locked into the top 8 positions regardless of score. Divers 9 through 16 will compete for 9th through 16th place later on this afternoon.
In the team scoring battle, Texas will get big points out of Grayson Campbell (5th today) Jordan Windle (6th). Windle was 5th last year on 1-meter and Campbell 8th. But Jacob Cornish (10th last year) won’t score after tumbling to 26th.
Indiana, meanwhile, has Connor returning from his 3rd place finish last year. But Andrew Capobianco (11th as a freshman) won’t score after falling to 24th.
Meanwhile, Cal almost pulled a diving scorer, a rare feat for that program. Connor Callahan was running in the top 8 early, but faded over his last couple dives and wound up 18th.
If the Texas and Indiana divers hold their spots tonight, they’d score 27 points (Texas) and 17 points (Indiana) tonight.
Other teams scoring multiple divers: Duke (qualifying 8th and 11th) and Tennessee (1st and 12th).
Connor, Zeng, Windle, Campbell, and Texas A&M’s Sam Thornton will reprise their A final appearances from last year. LSU’s Juan Hernandez, 7th last year, just missed out on a return trip, winding up 9th in prelims.
1-Meter Diving – Consolation Finals
Finishers:
- 9th: Juan Hernandez, LSU – 362.20
- 10th: Greg Duncan, Purdue – 343.85
- 11th: Evan Moretti, Duke – 340.25
- 12th: Sebastian Masterton, Kentucky – 335.35
- 13th: Bradley Buchter, Virginia Tech – 314.90
- 14th: Joshua Davidson, Florida State – 307.15
- 15th: Matthew Wade, Tennessee – 304.85
- 16th: Kyle Goodwin, Missouri – 276.95
LSU’s Juan Hernandez was the class of the B final. Last year’s 7th-place finisher dominated consols, scoring 362.20 to win by almost 20 points over the field.
Purdue’s Greg Duncan, a transfer from UNC, was 10th in 343.85, just edging Duke’s Evan Moretti by about three.
Kentucky’s Sebastian Masterton wasn’t far behind those two, scoring 335.35. From there, it was a pretty steep dropoff towards the final four divers.
Team Scores
|Team
|B final points
|Projected A final points
|
Projected Diving Score
|Texas
|—
|27
|27
|Tennessee
|2
|20
|22
|Duke
|6
|11
|17
|Indiana
|—
|17
|17
|Miami
|—
|16
|16
|Texas A&M
|—
|15
|15
|Penn State
|—
|12
|12
|LSU
|9
|—
|9
|Purdue
|7
|—
|7
|Kentucky
|5
|—
|5
|Navy
|4
|—
|4
|Florida State
|3
|—
|3
|Missouri
|1
|—
|1
time to decouple these two different sports
If and when that happens, we will act accordingly, until then, Texas will invest and support the divers as they have earned their spots on the team. Let’s not forget, Texas SWIMMING qualified 20 swimmers! But We respect our divers. Hook ‘em horns!
I guess Track & Field should should only include track, or we should just take kickers out of football? It’s part of the game, Texas understands where to invest and capitalizes on it every year. It’s no secret. It’s called Swimming & Diving.
It’s really not, tho. There’s no decathlon-style event that combines a 100 fly and the 1m springboard.
Tell that to the Texas swimmers who qualified but are not swimming due to this sport IS in fact Swimming AND Diving. And we will win this championship again. #5peat
There are men’s swimming and diving programs across the country in peril of being shut down, and your suggestion is to cut one of the ropes. Nice.
I thought we had a belly full of this “de-coupling” fantasy last year from the Cal cohort.
I guess this silly idea just never dies; Swimming & Diving — or DIVING & Swimming. . . .
Not sure I understand the emotional reaction you got from the crowd for your comment. But the only thing these two sports have in common is a pool. You don’t see swimming and water polo. I have never seen a swimmer jump off a diving board, or a diver swim a set. They are two different sports, the combination is odd. No other sport is combined with a different sport in this way, that I am aware of.
I think that’d be the death of collegiate diving. And while I never did it, and don’t always understand it, I recognize it for what it is – a beautiful sport that I’d hate to see go.
Way to go Longhorn divers!
Wow. Texas putting more up than Indiana is kind of unexpected.
Not necessarily in this event. Texas scored 3 divers on 1-meter last year and returned all 3. IU scored 3 but only returned 2, graduating their NCAA champ
Did Steele Johnson have injuries + turn pro recently?
Wasn’t he from Indiana? Or am I just mis-remembering.
Purdue
Turned pro
He’s from Purdue. But got injured near the end of the dual meet season and decided to turn pro.