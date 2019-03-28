2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

If you’re still shaking from last night’s incredible 800 free relay fireworks, you’re not alone.

Luckily, there’s no tremble in our coverage. The meet picks up steam this morning with prelims of two relay and three individual events, followed by 1-meter dive prelims.

Fresh off the fastest relay-start 200 free in history, Townley Haas will look to defend his NCAA title in the 500 free, battling top-seeded Felix Auboeck for position this morning. The two should swim in the same prelims heat.

In the 200 IM, NC State’s Andreas Vazaois is the defending champ, but he’s up against Cal’s Andrew Seliskar – one of the most productive swimmers in the NCAA the past four seasons, but still without an individual NCAA title to his name.

Meanwhile a flood of sprinters are jockeying for the spotlight in the 50 free, with Caeleb Dressel graduated after four consecutive titles. Alabama’s Robert Howard is the top seed, followed by Texas’s Tate Jackson, who had a stellar mid-season rest meet, but didn’t compete much at Big 12s.

We’ll also see heats of the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay.

200 FREE RELAY – Prelims

NCAA Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

American Record: Stanford (Coville, Staab, Allen, Wayne), 2011 – 1:15.26

U.S. Open Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

Meet Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

2018 Champion: Florida (Dressel, Switkowski, Martinez-Sarpe, Szaranek) – 1:14.39

Top 8 Qualifiers:

500 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 4:08.42

American Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 4:07.25

U.S. Open Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 4:07.25

Meet Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 4:08.42

2018 Champion: Townley Haas, Texas – 4:08.60

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13

Meet Record: David Nolan, Stanford (2015) – 1:39.38

2018 Champion: Jan Switkowski, Florida – 1:39.54

Top 8 Qualifiers:

50 FREESTYLE – Prelims

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 17.63

Top 8 Qualifiers:

400 MEDLEY RELAY – Prelims

NCAA Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

American Record: Cal (2017) – 3:01.51

U.S. Open Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

Meet Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22

2018 Champion: Indiana – 3:01.07

Top 8 Qualifiers: