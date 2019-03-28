Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

Live Results still showing women’s NCAAs? Clear the cache on your internet browser (ctrl+shift+r): https://swimswam.com/psa-what-to-do-when-hy-tek-live-web-results-arent-updating/

If you’re still shaking from last night’s incredible 800 free relay fireworks, you’re not alone.

Luckily, there’s no tremble in our coverage. The meet picks up steam this morning with prelims of two relay and three individual events, followed by 1-meter dive prelims.

Fresh off the fastest relay-start 200 free in history, Townley Haas will look to defend his NCAA title in the 500 free, battling top-seeded Felix Auboeck for position this morning. The two should swim in the same prelims heat.

In the 200 IM, NC State’s Andreas Vazaois is the defending champ, but he’s up against Cal’s Andrew Seliskar – one of the most productive swimmers in the NCAA the past four seasons, but still without an individual NCAA title to his name.

Meanwhile a flood of sprinters are jockeying for the spotlight in the 50 free, with Caeleb Dressel graduated after four consecutive titles. Alabama’s Robert Howard is the top seed, followed by Texas’s Tate Jacksonwho had a stellar mid-season rest meet, but didn’t compete much at Big 12s.

We’ll also see heats of the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from Austin. And follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for even more up-to-the-second highlights.

200 FREE RELAY – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08
  • American Record: Stanford (Coville, Staab, Allen, Wayne), 2011 – 1:15.26
  • U.S. Open Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08
  • Meet Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08
  • 2018 Champion: Florida (Dressel, Switkowski, Martinez-Sarpe, Szaranek) – 1:14.39

Top 8 Qualifiers:

500 Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 4:08.42
  • American Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 4:07.25
  • U.S. Open Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 4:07.25
  • Meet Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 4:08.42
  • 2018 Champion: Townley Haas, Texas – 4:08.60

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 IM – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 1:38.13
  • Meet Record: David Nolan, Stanford (2015) – 1:39.38
  • 2018 Champion: Jan Switkowski, Florida – 1:39.54

Top 8 Qualifiers:

50 FREESTYLE – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63
  • Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63
  • 2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 17.63

Top 8 Qualifiers:

400 MEDLEY RELAY – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22
  • American Record: Cal (2017) – 3:01.51
  • U.S. Open Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22
  • Meet Record: Texas (2018) – 2:59.22
  • 2018 Champion: Indiana – 3:01.07

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Snail

LFG

1 hour ago
FLSwimmer

Will Dean give us the first 16 second 50 free in history this morning?

1 hour ago
WV Swammer

18.85 this morning for the Dean Machine

1 hour ago
Friuti

What are the over unders on this? I say he slides just under 19 this am.

36 minutes ago
Jared Anderson

Live update from the pool: Dean appears to be swimming in a full beard this morning. He looks like he could be in ZZ Top.

Vote Up23-2Vote Down Reply
Steve Nolan

That’s just how much testosterone he has. Has to shave in between heats sometimes.

19 minutes ago
CT Swim Fan

Ctrl+Shift+R instantly changes the women’s meet in Live Results to the Men’s results. Thanks whoever posted that above.

1 hour ago

