2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Photo Vault

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Cal had a huge morning, with top qualifying spots in 3 of 5 swimming events. That includes Andrew Seliskar, searching for his first-ever individual NCAA title after becoming the fifth man ever under 1:40 in the 200 IM this morning.

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview The Cal bears look to bounce back from their 3rd place finish in the 800 free relay, with Andrew Seliskar and Ryan Hoffer leading the charge with top seeds.