2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
That was a fun one! The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw record-breaking swims and huge time drops in its first prelims session Thursday morning. Highlights include Cal having two swimmers break the pool record in back-to-back heats, setting up for a great race tonight. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the excitement of the morning.
