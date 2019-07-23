2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims heat sheets.

After two scorching performances in the 100 breaststroke, including a World Record 56.88 in the semifinals, Adam Peaty returns to the pool for the 50 breaststroke, where he is the overwhelming favorite. Be prepared to see Peaty lower his World Record in this shorter non-Olympic event as well.

Katie Ledecky is back in action in the women’s 200 freestyle, where she will go head-to-head with

Update: Katie Ledecky is out of the women’s 200 freestyle on “medical grounds.” Though the United States boasts other world-class 200 freestylers such as Mallory Comerford, Leah Smith, Simone Manuel, and Katie McLaughlin, they are unable to enter an alternate in place of Ledecky.

In her absence, newly-crowned 400 freestyle champ Ariarne Titmus of Australia, as well as 2017 World Champion Federica Pellegrini of Italy and 2018 Pan Pacs champion Taylor Ruck of Canada are three major contenders for the podium. Australia’s Emma McKeon will also be a strong challenger to Ledecky and a major medal contender. Katinka Hosszu‘s entry in the event also raises intrigue, though Hosszu chose to sit out the 100 backstroke yesterday, despite being the 2016 Olympic champion in the race. American Record holder Allison Schmitt, as well as Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak will also race the 200.

Kristof Milak, Tamas Kenderesi, Daiya Seto, and Chad le Clos will finally get to spread their wings in the prelims of the men’s 200 fly. Though Milak is the favorite to win the event, Kenderesi and Seto have been having great seasons and swimming exciting times.

Finally, the men’s 800 freestyle will feature Italian superstars Gregorio Paltrinieri and Gabriele Detti, Americans Zane Grothe and Jordan Wilimovsky, Ukraine’s Mykhailo Romanchuk, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, and arch-rivals Sun Yang of China and Mack Horton of Australia. Only the top 8 from prelims will advance to the final Wednesday evening.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – PRELIMS

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Women’s 200 Freestyle – PRELIMS

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 2009, 1:52.98

World Championships Record: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 2009, 1:52.98

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Men’s 200 Butterfly – PRELIMS

World Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89

2017 Defending World Champion: Chad le Clos (South Africa), 1:53.33

Top 16 – Semifinals Qualifiers

Men’s 800 Freestyle – PRELIMS

World Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 7:45.67

World Championships Record: Zhang Lin (China), 2009, 7:32.12

2017 Defending World Champion: Gabriele Detti (Italy), 7:40.77

Top 8 – Finals Qualifiers