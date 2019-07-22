Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Finals Race Videos

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Though the session went by without a new World Record, night two of finals in Gwangju was thrilling. First, Adam Peaty and James Wilby went 1-2 for Great Britain in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking times of 57.14 and 58.46, respectively. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was dethroned by young Canadian Maggie MacNeil, who became the 2nd-fastest performer in history behind only Sjostrom tonight with her 55.83 to win gold. Caeleb Dressel became the first American man to ever win gold in the men’s 50 fly, finishing a mere .08 shy of the World Record. Finally, Katinka Hosszu won the women’s 200 IM for the fourth-consecutive long course World Championships, a feat never before accomplished by a female swimmer.

Monday evening also saw the semifinals of the women’s 100 backstroke, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 breaststroke, and men’s 200 freestyle. These videos, however, are not yet available.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCf2s7GFlSA

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.14
  2. SILVER- James Wilby (GBR), 58.46
  3. BRONZE- Yan Zibei (CHN), 58.63

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL:

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.83
  2. SILVER- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 56.22
  3. BRONZE- Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.61

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL:

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 22.35
  2. SILVER- Oleg Kostin (RUS), 22.70
  3. BRONZE- Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.79

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL:

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:07.53
  2. SILVER- Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2:08.60
  3. BRONZE- Sydney Pickrem (CAN), 2:08.70

