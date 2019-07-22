2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Finals Race Videos

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
Though the session went by without a new World Record, night two of finals in Gwangju was thrilling. First, Adam Peaty and James Wilby went 1-2 for Great Britain in the men’s 100 breaststroke, clocking times of 57.14 and 58.46, respectively. Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was dethroned by young Canadian Maggie MacNeil, who became the 2nd-fastest performer in history behind only Sjostrom tonight with her 55.83 to win gold. Caeleb Dressel became the first American man to ever win gold in the men’s 50 fly, finishing a mere .08 shy of the World Record. Finally, Katinka Hosszu won the women’s 200 IM for the fourth-consecutive long course World Championships, a feat never before accomplished by a female swimmer.
Monday evening also saw the semifinals of the women’s 100 backstroke, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 breaststroke, and men’s 200 freestyle. These videos, however, are not yet available.
Note: it appears NBC Sports has turned off Embedding.
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCf2s7GFlSA
Medalists:
- GOLD- Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.14
- SILVER- James Wilby (GBR), 58.46
- BRONZE- Yan Zibei (CHN), 58.63
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL:
Medalists:
- GOLD- Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 55.83
- SILVER- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 56.22
- BRONZE- Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.61
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL:
Medalists:
- GOLD- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 22.35
- SILVER- Oleg Kostin (RUS), 22.70
- BRONZE- Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.79
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL:
Medalists:
- GOLD- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:07.53
- SILVER- Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2:08.60
- BRONZE- Sydney Pickrem (CAN), 2:08.70
Has Rowdy ever gotten one word accurate in this meet?
He is so bad
Watch Sjoestrom reaction at the finish.
And compare that to Ledecky’s.
In a nutshell: classy and gracious
Are you going to keep commenting this everywhere? Ledecky congratulated Titmus and Sjostrom congratulated MacNeil. Ledecky and Sjostrom have different personalities – Sjoatrom is bubblier. Go cry somewhere else.
Why does Ledecky have to be gracious and happy for Titmus after she lost on the second biggest stage in the world? If I were her, I’d be pissed off and angry too. Ledecky has not said anything negative towards Titmus to the media or anyone else to our knowledge. In my opinion, it is perfectly acceptable for an athlete to not be happy when they lose at a major competition.