Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Swimming vs. Baseball

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

A+ sponsor announcement.

10.

Ladies and gentlemen, that was an impressive dive from 27 m platform! 🤗😜👏👏👏👏

15 min away! #FINAGwangju2019 #HighDiving pic.twitter.com/TaoNbRjDw3 — FINA (@fina1908) July 22, 2019

Motion to make this a real event?

9.

We ain’t super human. Just regular people who take the time and effort to learn how to do extraordinary things https://t.co/cjLMlSKTQE — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) July 20, 2019

Ok yeah, superhuman isn’t quite the right word; but you know that’s a BRICK in Antonio Brown’s hands, right??

8.

I take a 14 hour plane ride sabbatical from the swimming world and WHAT!!! A man has broken 57 in the 100 BR, Horton has practically started a war with China, the US Men forgot how to swim the 200 FR AND Ledecky/Sjostrom were beaten? God I love this sport 🏊 @swimswamnews — Ryan Rosenbaum (@rrosenphlex) July 22, 2019

Life comes at you FAST.

7.

@swimiller , these guys LOVE your vlogs and love watching you swim!! Most of all, your vlog has inspired them to focus on the right things and they love watching you do what you do. You’re an inspiration for so many up and coming younger swimmers and we’re grateful for you! pic.twitter.com/ZnDnElOWpU — Holly Efting (@txaggieholly) July 19, 2019

This has got to be a good feeling, Cody!

6.

So… that’s a yes?

5.

It still gets me that people in airports stop to watch swimming on TV 🎉🏊🏼‍♀️

Go @USASwimming !!

Go @stanfordwswim !! pic.twitter.com/REGcyZDqtv — Kelsey Ditto (@KelseyDitto) July 21, 2019

As we always say, swimming on TV is an instant TTT.

4.

Just when I thought I found a place to complain. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/prhj6fWiL4 — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) July 18, 2019

How dare they.

3.

🤔

25k Swim = about 15.5 miles

Distance between bases = 90ft

1 home run = 360ft ‘run’

About 14 home runs = 1mile

Therefore it would take roughly 227 home runs of “running” to equal the same distance as this single swimming event.

Swimming isn’t A sport sir, it’s THE sport. https://t.co/9EGiucIjKh — Dave Rollins (@Coach_Rollins) July 20, 2019

Mic. Drop.

2.

Impressive.

1.

*swims 25k today

I don’t think so ma dude https://t.co/79AFsLCnfs — Erica Sullivan 🌈 (@erica_sully) July 19, 2019

Oh, and can we add that she is a teenager, in the top five in the world in the 1500, and swam this race – her first 25K – at the world’s biggest swimming event outside of the Olympics? This thread got big. Lots of blue checkmarks in that man’s mentions.

