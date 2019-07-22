Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Swimming vs. Baseball

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

Call me ARENA MAN. Im so excited to finally announce I've officially signed with @arenausa for the next year and a half. Can't wait for Nationals this year while finally being a sponsored athlete! Thank you so much for the opportunity @arenausa 😘😎😎

A post shared by Justin Ress (@liljress) on

A+ sponsor announcement.

10.

Motion to make this a real event?

9.

Ok yeah, superhuman isn’t quite the right word; but you know that’s a BRICK in Antonio Brown’s hands, right??

8.

Life comes at you FAST.

7.

This has got to be a good feeling, Cody!

6.

So… that’s a yes?

5.

As we always say, swimming on TV is an instant TTT.

4.

How dare they.

3.

Mic. Drop.

2.

Impressive.

1.

Oh, and can we add that she is a teenager, in the top five in the world in the 1500, and swam this race – her first 25K – at the world’s biggest swimming event outside of the Olympics? This thread got big. Lots of blue checkmarks in that man’s mentions.

6
Bobthebuilderrocks

Can everyone with a twitter account please go roast that Hal guy? That’s too much ignorance in one person.

17 minutes ago
Erica.Sully

I can promise u it hasn’t stopped. My twitter notifications haven’t stopped exploding since.

11 minutes ago
Braden Keith

SAME.

3 minutes ago
Braden Keith

He’s gotten it pretty good. I think the message has come across lol.

Just so nobody looks silly: he actually was a pretty good baseball player, so whatever clapbacks you have, don’t throw “benchwarmer” at him lol.

11 minutes ago
Swimboy111

God that dude made me cringe….

8 minutes ago
Scoobysnak

Swimmer tries to hit a baseball: misses ball

Baseball player tries to swim 25k: drowns

18 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

