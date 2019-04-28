2019 FINA Champions Swim Series – Guangzhou: Day 2 Live Recap

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

The second day of racing will wrap things up from Guangzhou at the first of three stops at the FINA Champions Swim Series, with seven men’s and seven women’s events scheduled along with the mixed 400 medley relay to finish things off.

Like day one, the relay teams were chosen at random by officials, but the teams used today are different from the ones we saw in the 400 free relay (full lineups).

Hometown favorite Sun Yang will notably be in action in both the men’s 200 and 400 free after having no events on the opening day.

Michael Andrew has been added to the men’s 50 free in place of the suspended Andrea Vergani, and Bronte Campbell is out of the women’s 100 free (Li Bingjie steps in her place).

Men’s 400 Free

Sun Yang broke away from what was initially a tightly bunched field on the back half of the men’s 400 free to win in a very fast 3:42.75, negative splitting the race with 200 splits of 1:51.57 and 1:51.18. His last 50 was also a blazing 26.34.

With that, he becomes the first swimmer to break 3:43 this season, moving past Gabriele Detti (3:43.36) for the top time in the world this year. This is also the fastest he’s been since the 2017 World Championships and is the second fastest he’s ever been at a meet outside the Olympics or Worlds (3:42.70, 2015 Chinese Autumn Nationals).

Detti was the runner-up in 3:46.45.

Women’s 50 Free

Cate Campbell threw down a season-best of 24.00 to win the women’s 50 free, edging out world record holder Sarah Sjostrom (24.11). Sjostrom currently leads the world rankings in 23.91, while Campbell improves on her 24.30 from about three weeks ago.

Campbell, Sjostrom, and third place finisher Pernille Blume (24.28) will meet in the 100 free later on in the session. Li Bingjie will be the fourth swimmer racing there, substituting for the original entrant Bronte Campbell.

Campbell, Sjostrom, and Ranomi Kromowidjojo will also contest the 50 fly shortly.

Men’s 100 Fly

Michael Andrew was the leader at the 50 wall in 23.89, but the rest of the field closed significantly quicker than him as Andrei Minakov emerged to pickup the win in a time of 51.44, bumping him up to sixth in the world this year.

Li Zhuhao used the fastest back half in the field (27.00) to move into a tie with Chad Le Clos for second in 51.66, while Andrew faded to fourth in 52.49.

Women’s 50 Fly

Sjostrom followed up her 50 free runner-up finish minutes later with a win in the 50 fly, clocking 25.55 for her third victory of the meet. Despite finishing two-tenths off her season-best of 25.34, no one else has been as fast as her swim tonight this year.

Kelsi Dahlia joined Sjostrom under 26 seconds in 25.95 for second, making her the runner-up finisher in all three fly events.

Men’s 200 Breast

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 50 Back

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 200 IM

Mixed 400 Medley Relay