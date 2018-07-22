2018 U.S. Summer Nationals Pick’Em Contest is Here

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2018 U.S. Summer National Champions has arrived! Prizes are TBD for now, but as always, the winner’s main prize is the the bragging rights that come with beating every SwimSwam reader.

Not sure who to pick? Check our official event page for event-by-event previews and predictions.

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

1st – 7 points

2nd – 5 points

3rd – 4 points

4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.

Picks will close at 6PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 24th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 6 PM on Tuesdat. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrant must: