2018 U.S. Summer Nationals Pick’Em Contest is Here

The Pick ‘Em Contest for the 2018 U.S. Summer National Champions has arrived! Prizes are TBD for now, but as always, the winner’s main prize is the the bragging rights that come with beating every SwimSwam reader.
Not sure who to pick? Check our official event page for event-by-event previews and predictions.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER!
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
- 1st – 7 points
- 2nd – 5 points
- 3rd – 4 points
- 4th – 3 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
Picks will close at 6PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 24th, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.
You CAN go in and edit your responses up until 6 PM on Tuesdat. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.
The tie-breaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly-picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.
OFFICIAL RULES
Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes (which are still being determined). For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.
To win prizes, entrant must:
- Be 18 or older
- Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
- Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
- Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
- Must enter contest using their real name
- No purchase is required for entry
- Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to a sponsor in order to distribute prizes
Get mizuno to sponser it and the winner gets a free gx-sonic iii