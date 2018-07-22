Michael Phelps Competes Once Again, Slime-Style

The most decorated Olympian of all-time, American Michael Phelps, still has his competitive spirit since having retired from swimming after the 2016 Olympic Games.

While attending the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in California this week with wife Nicole and eldest son Boomer, the 33-year-old took on Kids’ Choice Sports host Chris Paul in a run on the Double Dare obstacle course, complete with slimy awesomeness. Phelps, who is actually on the Kids’ Choice Awards Sports Council, lost his shoe on the very first obstacle, but powered on to put up a respectable time against Paul. You’ll have to watch the video to find out who won!

The annual awards show is a sports-specific spin-off of the original that has been put on by children and teens television network Nickelodeon every year since 1988. The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards were launched in 2014. Winners receive a ceremonial orange blimp trophy, which was a logo for the network for the first 25 years of the channel’s existence.

Multiple world record holder Katie Ledecky was nominated in 2 categories at this year’s awards, including ‘Clutch Player of the Year’ and ‘Favorite Female Athlete’, but wound up trophy-less in both categories.

Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, WWE star Ronda Rousey and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers were just a few of the mega sports stars in attendance at this year’s edition of the awards event that took place on Thursday, June 19th at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.