2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – ATLANTA

We’re heading into day 1 finals of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta, where swimmers are set to compete individually in the 100 fly, 200 breast, 100 free, and 800 free. After swimming a best time in the 100 free (48.80) this morning on the back end of his double, Texas postgrad Jack Conger will focus exclusively on the 100 fly tonight. Conger was within a few tenths of teammate Joseph Schooling’s Pool Record in this morning’s prelims. Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom will take on a double as the top seed in tonight’s 100 free and 100 fly. We’ve also got Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian in the 100 free on the list of races to look forward to.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38- Sarah Sjostrom , Austin 2016

, Austin 2016 Pool Record: 57.50- Kelsi Worrell, 2017

Sarah Sjostrom was a few tenths shy of her Prop Swim Series Record, but still crushed the Pool Record. She was out in 26.20, dominating the field by nearly a second as she finished. Kelsi Worrell was also under her own former Pool Record for the silver in 57.48, followed by Canadian Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak. Fellow Canadian junior standout Rebecca Smith touched 4th in 58.50, while Indiana postgrad Amanda Kendall touched 5th in 58.82.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

Pro Swim Series Record: 51.34- Li Zhuhao, Indianapolis 2017

Pool Record: 51.86- Joseph Schooling, 2016

Texas postgrad Jack Conger blew away teammate Joseph Schooling’s Pool Record and took down the Pro Swim Series Record. Conger turned in 23.98, never letting up as he topped the field by over a second. Conger is now the 5th fastest American of all time in this event, moving one spot ahead of Tom Shields, who took 8th tonight in 54.58. Marius Kusch topped another Texas postgrad, Tripp Cooper, down the stretch for silver. Michael Andrew was just off the podium in 4th at 52.57, tying his lifetime best from 2015 juniors.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:21.41- Yuliya Efimova , Orlando 2016

, Orlando 2016 Pool Record: 2:21.46- Rebecca Soni, 2011

Kierra Smith and Yuliya Efimova are both back-half swimmers in this race, but Smith had the best back-end speed tonight. Efimova was out nearly a half second faster than Smith, but Smith hammered home in 1:14.02 to take the win. Texas postgrad Madisyn Cox knocked a few tenths from her best time to take 3rd, coming from behind to out-touch Japanese Olympic medalist Shi Jinglin (2:25.13).

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.52- Andrew Wilson , Atlanta 2018

, Atlanta 2018 Pool Record: 2:08.52- Andrew Wilson, 2018

Andrew Wilson didn’t match his prelims time, but still won handily with a 2:08.95. The Texas postgrads went 1-2 as Will Licon was the only other man to break 2:10. Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot, a Cal postgrad, came in 3rd. Georgia postgrad Chase Kalisz was just a few tenths shy of his lifetime best, touching 4th in 2:11.06. He was about a half second ahead of U.S.World Championships breaststroker Nic Fink (2:11.53).

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12- Sarah Sjostrom , Austin 2016

, Austin 2016 Pool Record: 53.82- Simone Manuel, 2017

Canadian junior star Taylor Ruck swam to another Pro Swim Series title. Sarah Sjostrom was out slightly faster, but Ruck had the back-end speed to win it. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who has the NCAA Championships coming up in a couple of weeks, picked up a bronze as she outswam Indiana pstgrad Margo Geer (54.20) and Italian Olympic medalist Federica Pellegrini (54.26) on the back half.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00- Nathan Adrian , Mesa 2016

, Mesa 2016 Pool Record: 48.29- Nathan Adrian, 2016

Top seed Jack Conger scratched tonight’s event, but we still saw a sub-49 take the win as Olympic champion Nathan Adrian picked up the gold. Adrian flipped in 23.42 en route to a 48.58. Russian sprinter Vlad Morozov was right with him on the front half as he flipped in 23.45, but faded on the back half as he held off Canadian Yuri Kisil for silver. Cal postgrad Ryan Murphy was just off the podium in 49.55 as he came from behind to out-touch Brazilian Bruno Fratus (49.59).

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68- Katie Ledecky, Austin 2016

Pool Record: 8:15.71- Katie Ledecky, 2017

GOLD: Wang Jianjiahe, 8:18.09 SILVER: Ashley Twichell, 8:29.35 BRONZE: Hali Flickinger, 8:31.03

China’s Wang Jianjiahe was over 10 seconds ahead of the field tonight to take the gold, followed by U.S. National Teamers Ashley Twichell and Hali Flickinger. Chilean Record holder Kristel Kobrich was just off the podium in 8:34.13. Also breaking 8:40 for 5th place was Mariah Denigan (8:39.84).

MEN’S 800 FREE:

Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96- Michael McBroon, Santa Clara 2014

Pool Record:

Indiana postgrad Zane Grothe has been a force in the distance events lately. Grothe, who swept the distance races at U.S. Winter Nationals. captured the 800 free here after a close battle with Andrew Abruzzo. Indiana alum Marwan El Kamash rounded out the podium as the only other swimmer to break 8:00. Touching 4th was 16-year-old Jake Magahey in 8:03.52.