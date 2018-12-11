2018 SC Worlds: Day One Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

* the final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

The first day of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships is here, and we’ll kick off the competition with 11 events on the first morning. You can check out our preview of today’s competition here.

Men’s 400 Free – Prelims

WR – 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel – 15 NOV 12

CR – 3:34.32 – Peter Bernek – 5 DEC 14

WJ – 3:39.48 (Best Time)

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

WR – 1:50.43 – Sarah Sjostrom – 12 AUG 17

CR – 1:50.78 – Sarah Sjostrom – 7 DEC 14

WJ – 1:53.07 (Best Time)

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

WR – 1:48.56 – Chad le Clos – 5 NOV 13

CR – 1:48.61 – Chad le Clos – 7 DEC 14

WJ – 1:51.30 (Best Time)

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Prelims

WR – 28.56 – Alia Atkinson – 6 OCT 18

CR – 28.81 – Ruta Meilutyte – 3 DEC 14

WR – 29.84 (Best Time)

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

WR – 48.88 – Xu Jiayu – 11 NOV 18

CR – 48.95 – Stanislav Donets – 10 DEC 10

WJ – 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 22 DEC 17

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

WR – 4:18.94 – Mireia Belmonte – 12 AUG 17

CR – 4:19.86 – Mireia Belmonte – 3 DEC 14

WJ – 4:23.33 (Best Time)

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

WR – 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh – 15 NOV 09

CR – Felipe Franca de Silva – 4 DEC 14

WJ – 57.27 – Nicolo Martinenghi – 16 DEC 17

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

WR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14

CR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14

WJ – 55.99 (Best Time)

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

WR – 1:49.63 – Ryan Lochte – 14 DEC 12

CR – 1:49.63 – Ryan Lochte – 14 DEC 12

WJ – 1:52.48 (Best Time)

Women’s 4×100 Free – Prelims

WR – 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 14

CR – 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 14

WJ – 3:32.63 (Best Time)

Men’s 4×100 Free – Prelims