2018 SC Worlds: Day One Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
- Hangzhou, China
- Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
- SCM (25m)
- Provisional Entry List
- Entries Book
- Meet Schedule
- Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00 am ET
- U.S. Live Stream (Finals – First Three Days)
- U.S. Live Stream (Prelims, Finals Last Day)
- FINA TV Livestream (All Sessions)
- Live Results (Omega)
* the final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET
The first day of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships is here, and we’ll kick off the competition with 11 events on the first morning. You can check out our preview of today’s competition here.
Men’s 400 Free – Prelims
- WR – 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel – 15 NOV 12
- CR – 3:34.32 – Peter Bernek – 5 DEC 14
- WJ – 3:39.48 (Best Time)
Women’s 200 Free – Prelims
- WR – 1:50.43 – Sarah Sjostrom – 12 AUG 17
- CR – 1:50.78 – Sarah Sjostrom – 7 DEC 14
- WJ – 1:53.07 (Best Time)
Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims
- WR – 1:48.56 – Chad le Clos – 5 NOV 13
- CR – 1:48.61 – Chad le Clos – 7 DEC 14
- WJ – 1:51.30 (Best Time)
Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Prelims
- WR – 28.56 – Alia Atkinson – 6 OCT 18
- CR – 28.81 – Ruta Meilutyte – 3 DEC 14
- WR – 29.84 (Best Time)
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims
- WR – 48.88 – Xu Jiayu – 11 NOV 18
- CR – 48.95 – Stanislav Donets – 10 DEC 10
- WJ – 48.90 – Kliment Kolesnikov – 22 DEC 17
Women’s 400 IM – Prelims
- WR – 4:18.94 – Mireia Belmonte – 12 AUG 17
- CR – 4:19.86 – Mireia Belmonte – 3 DEC 14
- WJ – 4:23.33 (Best Time)
Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims
- WR – 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh – 15 NOV 09
- CR – Felipe Franca de Silva – 4 DEC 14
- WJ – 57.27 – Nicolo Martinenghi – 16 DEC 17
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims
- WR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14
- CR – 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu – 4 DEC 14
- WJ – 55.99 (Best Time)
Men’s 200 IM – Prelims
- WR – 1:49.63 – Ryan Lochte – 14 DEC 12
- CR – 1:49.63 – Ryan Lochte – 14 DEC 12
- WJ – 1:52.48 (Best Time)
Women’s 4×100 Free – Prelims
- WR – 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 14
- CR – 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 14
- WJ – 3:32.63 (Best Time)
Men’s 4×100 Free – Prelims
- WR – 3:03.30 – USA – 19 DEC 09
- CR – 3:03.78 – France – 3 DEC 14
- WJ – 3:12.56 (Best Time)
This is the most hyped I’ve been for a SC worlds in a while…maybe ever. Bring it on Hangzhou!