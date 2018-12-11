Americans, Russians Save Top Sprinters for Finals in W. 400 Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The American women will use one of their top two freestylers, Lia Neal, to lead off their prelims of the women’s 400 free relay, while they save the other, Mallory Comerford, for finals.

Neal will hand off to Veronica Burchill, followed by Erika Brown and Kelsi Dahlia. The Americans have Madison Kennedy and Olivia Smoliga as potential finals replacements, besides Comerford, but their usage might depend on how well the prelims group swims. Kennedy, Worrell, and Comerford were on the gold medal relay in 2016.

The Americans are the defending champions, but the Chinese are the top-seeded team. They’ll use Wang JingzhuoYang JunxuanLiu Xiaohan, and Zhu Menghui in prelims. Wang and Zhu are their top two 100 freestylers, and may consider swapping in Wu Yue, a relative-veteran at 21-years old, for finals.

Russia will use Mariia KamenevaDaria KartashovaDaria Mullakaeva, and Valeriia Salamatina. They can use Veronika Andrusenko in finals – their top 100 freestyler.

The Australians, who are World Record holders in long course, aren’t swimming the 400 free relay.

