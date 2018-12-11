Fernando Scheffer Lowers Own South American Record In SCM 400 Free

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the penultimate heat of the men’s 400 freestyle at the Short Course World Championships, Brazilian Fernando Scheffer lowered his own South American and Brazilian Records as he advanced 3rd into the final.

At the Jose Finkel Trophy in late August, Scheffer recorded a time of 3:40.87 which broke the previous South American Record held by Venezuelan Cristian Quintero (3:41.67) in 2014. Today in Hangzhou, he went 3:39.10 to erase close to two seconds off his old mark.

Scheffer took 2nd to Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (3:38.04) in heat 4, and only Danas Rapsys (3:36.65) was faster out of the non-circle-seeded heat 3. Rapsys’ swim broke his own Lithuanian Record by close to four seconds.

Scheffer is coming off a breakout long course season where he broke South American Records in both the 200 (1:46.08) and 400 free (3:49.06), and he was also one of only two men to split sub-1:45 (1:44.87) on the 4×200 free relay at the Pan Pacific Championships. Brazil placed 4th in that event, and he also finished 4th in the individual 200 freestyle.

Two years ago at the SC World Championships in Windsor, Scheffer placed 33rd in this event in a time of 3:47.42.