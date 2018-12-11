Held, de Coursey, Jensen, and Grevers Will Swim Prelims 4Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Full men’s 400 free relay lineup

The United States will use Ryan Held, Kyle de Coursey, Michael Jensen, and Matt Grevers on their prelims men’s 400 free relay. With de Ccoursey, Jensen, and Held only on the Team USA roster officially in this relay, the lineup was rather predictable; that probably means that Michael Chadwick, also only listed on the roster as a part of this relay, will swim finals, along with Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, and filled out by the fastest of the prelims group.

With only 13 relays entered, and 8 advancing to finals, there’s little risk for the Americans not advancing. Their biggest motivator in prelims is to earn a spot on the finals relay.

Australia, the top seeds, have chosen Louis Townsend, Alexander Graham, Jack Gerrard, and Thomas Fraser-Holmes. They have at least Cam McEvoy to swap in for finals.

The #2 seeds, and defending champions, Russia, will use Evgeny Rylov, Ivan Kuzmenko, Mikhail Vekovischev, and Ivan Girev. Vladislav Grinev and Vlad Morozov both are available to Russia for finals.