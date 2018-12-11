Held, de Coursey, Jensen, and Grevers Will Swim Prelims 4Free Relay

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Hangzhou, China
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center
  • SCM (25m)
  • Full men’s 400 free relay lineup

The United States will use Ryan HeldKyle de CourseyMichael Jensen, and Matt Grevers on their prelims men’s 400 free relay. With de Ccoursey, Jensen, and Held only on the Team USA roster officially in this relay, the lineup was rather predictable; that probably means that Michael Chadwick, also only listed on the roster as a part of this relay, will swim finals, along with Caeleb DresselBlake Pieroni, and filled out by the fastest of the prelims group.

With only 13 relays entered, and 8 advancing to finals, there’s little risk for the Americans not advancing. Their biggest motivator in prelims is to earn a spot on the finals relay.

Australia, the top seeds, have chosen Louis TownsendAlexander GrahamJack Gerrard, and Thomas Fraser-Holmes. They have at least Cam McEvoy to swap in for finals.

The #2 seeds, and defending champions, Russia, will use Evgeny RylovIvan KuzmenkoMikhail Vekovischevand Ivan GirevVladislav Grinev and Vlad Morozov both are available to Russia for finals.

 

MR O

No Kolesnikov and Fesikov in the Ruslan relay? Why? Wouldn’t the make the team faster?

40 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Presume they would be considered for finals.

15 minutes ago
Guess he's not a team player

Chad Le Clos has instructed team South Africa that he refuses to swim any relays at world short course

35 minutes ago
Leisurely Swim

Yung JPSaundy in the cut

14 minutes ago

