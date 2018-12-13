2018 SC Worlds: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The prelims for the third day of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships will feature seven individual events and one relay. Check our preview for the day here, and follow along here for live updates throughout the morning.

Men’s 100 IM Prelims

World Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2018

Championship Record: 50.66, Markus Deibler (GER), 2014

World Junior Record: 51.35, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Michael Andrew – USA – 51.50 Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS – 51.69 Marco Orsi – ITA – 51.86 Markus Lie – NOR – 52.12 Wang Shun – CHN – 52.15 Caito Pumptutis – BRA – 52.31 Sergei Fesikov – RUS – 52.33 Hiromas Fujimori – JPN – 52.35 Kenneth To – HKG – 52.38 Heiko Giller – AUT – 52.52 Berhard Reitshammer – AUT – 52.78 Alexis Santos – POR – 53.09 Simon Sjoedin – SWE – 53.31 Diego Prado – BRA – 53.50 Jack Gerard – AUS – 53.51 Bradlee Ashby – NZL – 53.64

No big surprises in the first event of the morning. Michael Andrew, the defending champion, and Kliment Kolesnikov, the world junior record holder, took the top two spots, with times of 51.50 and 51.69. Andrew’s time was faster than the 51.84 it took him to win gold at the 2016 Worlds. Kolesnikov, meanwhile, was about three-tenths of a second off of his world junior record time.

Marco Orsi was the only other man under 52, touching in 51.86.

Notably, Mitch Larkin, who’s been dipping more and more into the IMs, scratched this event. He’s schedule to swim the 50 back in just a few minutes, as is Kolesnikov.

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

World Record: 24.38, Therese Alshammar (SWE), 2009

Championship Record: 24.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

World Junior Record: 25.14, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – NED – 25.32 Haley Black – CAN / Melanie Henrique – FRA – 25.43Â (tie) Kelsi Dahlia – USA – 25.49 Wang Yichun – CHN 25.66 Antastasiya Shkurdai – BLR – 25.82 Maaike de Waard – NED -25.83 Aliena Schmidtke – GER – 25.87 Elena de Liddo – ITA – 25.88 Ariana Surkova – RUS – 25.95 Holly Barrat – AUS – 25.97 Erin Gallagher – RSA – 26.01 Daiene Dias – BRA – 26.06 Kendyl Stewart – USA – 26.09 Mimosa Jallow – FIN – 26.13 Yukina Hirayama – JPN / Zhang Yufei – CHN – 26.14

Dutch star Ranomi Kromowidjojo won the final heat to take the top overall time from the morning with a 25.32. Young Canadian Haley Black and France’s Melanie Henrique tied for the 2nd-fastest time with 25.43. 2016 silver medalist Kelsi Dahlia won 6 with a 25.49, the 4th-fastest time in prelims.

We’ll have a swim off later on this session, as Yukina Hirayama and Zhang Yufei tied for 16th, with a 26.14.

Men’s 50 Back Prelims

World Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

Championship Record: 22.22, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

World Junior Record: 22.82, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Guilherme Guido – BRA – 23.00 Shane Ryan – IRL – 23.03 Christian Diener – GER – 23.15 Kliment Kolesnikov – RUS Evgeny Rylov – RUS – 23.16 (tie) Ryan Murphy – USA – 23.25 Simone Sabbioni – ITA – 23.34 Robert Glinta – ROU – 23.38 Matt Grevers – USA / Xu Jiayu – CHN – 23.39 (tie) Guilherme Basseto – BRA – 23.46 Mitch Larkin – AUS – 23.49 Apostolos Christou – GRE – 23.57 Dylan Carter – TTO – 23.73 Gabriel Lopes – POR – 23.75 Viktar Stastelovich – BLR – 23.79

Once again, all the big names made it through to the semis, but it was Brazil’s Guilherme Guido who posted the top time of the morning, touching in 23.00. Shane Ryan was just behind him, posting a 23.03.

The two Russian backstrokers, Kolesnikov and Evgeny Rylov both went 23.16, tying them for the 4th seed. Ryan Murphy qualified 6th with a 23.25, while Matt Grevers and Xu Jiayu, two men who should be very much in the mix during the final, tied for 9th with times of 23.39.

Women’s 100 IM Prelims

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017

Championship Record: 56.70, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

World Junior Record: 57.75, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Katinka Hosszu – HUN – 58.05 Melanie Margalis – USA – 58.87 Runa Imai – JPN – 58.99 Emily Seebohm – AUS – 59.11 Ye Shiwen – CHN – 59.24 Jenna Laukkanen – FIN – 59.39 Rika Omoto – JPN – 59.48 Kathleen Baker – USA – 59.52 Alia Atkinson – JAM – 59.29 Ilaria Cusinato – ITA – 59.76 Mariia Kameneva – AUT – 59.94 Lena Kreundl – AUT – 59.94 Ruta Meilutye – LTU – 1:00.11 Lidon Munoz – ESP – 1:00.71 Susaann Bjornsen – NOR – 1:00.82 Yang Chan – CHN – 1:01.24

The top two times both came from the final heat, where world record holder Katinka Hosszu out-dueled Melanie Margalis, better known as a 200/400 swimmer, 58.05 to 58.87.

Plenty of other big names will compete for a spot in the final, including Emily Seebohm, Ye Shiwen, Kathleen Baker, Alia Atkinson, and Ruta Meilutyte.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

World Record: 20.26, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

Championship Record: 20.26, Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

World Junior Record:21.24, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

World Record: 1:59.23, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

Championship Record: 1:59.23, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

World Junior Record: 2:00.93 (Best Time)

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

World Record: 2:00.44, Marco Koch (GER), 2016

Championship Record: 2:01.21, Marco Koch (GER), 2016

World Junior Record: 2:03.23 (Best Time)

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay Prelims